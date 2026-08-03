Kansas Housing funds 520 affordable homes

Please note: Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) is not a direct provider of housing or services. KHRC resources are provided by a network of partners across the state. Access our website to learn more about the programs we administer, then contact your local housing or service provider to apply. Close

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