Winona Co Rd 101 detour resumes Aug. 10 for I-90 westbound bridge replacement (Aug. 3, 2026)

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DAKOTA, Minn. – Motorists using Winona County Road 101 will encounter a detour beginning Aug. 10 as crews begin replacing the second half of the Interstate 90 westbound bridge near Dakota, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour route (JPG) is Winona County Road 12 west at Dakota to Dakota Valley Drive east. The road will be detoured through mid-October. Crews replaced the first half of the I-90 westbound bridge earlier in the season.

This work is part of the I-90 project between Nodine and Dakota that began May 4. The project includes:

Repave 5 miles of westbound and 4.7 miles of eastbound I-90.

Replace the westbound I-90 bridge over Winona Co. Rd. 101.

Replace approach panels and bridge barrier guardrail connections on the westbound I-90 bridge over southbound Hwy 61.

Improve safety by providing a slight banking of the right lane of northbound I-90 approaching the bridge over southbound Hwy 61.

Install new guardrail on the eastbound and westbound lanes and improve drainage.

Install a reinforcement and a synthetic liner to reduce sinkhole risks associated with Karst geology.

Clean and reestablish rock catchment areas.

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website to sign up to receive email updates.

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