Eastbound I-90 ramp closures begin Aug. 7 at Hwy 218 north bridge in Austin for construction (Aug. 3, 2026)

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AUSTIN, Minn. – Motorists who use the eastbound Interstate 90 off and on-ramps at Highway 218 north/14th St NW near Riverland Community College in Austin will be detoured beginning Aug. 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-90 motorists will not be able to exit I-90 at the interchange and motorists on 14th St NW will not be able to enter eastbound I-90. The bridge over I-90 remains closed. The ramp detours will be in effect through the fall, while construction crews rebuild the ramps and build the interchange roundabout where the ramps connect to the north-south road. The westbound ramps were closed earlier and remain closed while construction continues at the ramps and road.

Eastbound I-90 motorists who want to reach Highway 218 north or 14th St NW will exit at 178A (4th Street Northwest/Mower County Road 45).

Motorists who want to go north on Highway 218 will exit and then turn left (north) on Mower County Road 45, turn left (west) on Mower County Road 27 (18th Avenue Northwest) to Highway 218.

Motorists who want to reach 14th St. NW south of I-90 for destinations such as Riverland Community College will use Exit 178A (4th Street Northwest/Mower County Road 45), turn right to go south on 4th St NW to 4th Ave NW, where they turn right (west) to 14th St NW.

Motorists on 14th St. NW who want to reach I-90 can go south. If traveling east on I-90, turn right (west) on Oakland Ave(Hwy 105) to reach I-90. If traveling to westbound I-90 or to the north side of I-90 (Highway 218 north), go east on 4th Ave NW to 4th St NW north to I-90 or continue across and follow detour signs for your destination such as shopping and restaurants in Austin or north on Highway 218.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

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