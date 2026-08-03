New Novel 'And No One Knew' by Jennifer Manocherian Explores Self-Discovery and Family Secrets

NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Manocherian, a storyteller known for her captivating narratives and multifaceted creative career, is proud to announce the release of her second novel, “And No One Knew.” This poignant and suspenseful work of literary fiction offers a deeply introspective exploration of identity, secrets, and personal reinvention.With 226 pages of beautifully crafted prose, the novel follows the life of a lonely woman whose meticulously structured world is upended when she uncovers a decades-old secret that reshapes her entire sense of self-understanding. This gripping tale takes readers on a profound emotional journey as the protagonist confronts long-hidden truths, ventures beyond her comfort zone, and ultimately transforms through self-acceptance.Described by Manocherian as a blend of “literary fiction, psychological drama, family secrets, and family mystery,” this sophomore novel is character-driven, suspenseful, and brimming with quiet moments of transformation. It unpacks the enduring question of nature versus nurture, inviting readers to explore the surprises life holds and the strength it takes to confront (and accept) the truth.Jennifer Manocherian’s rich background in creative storytelling has significantly influenced “And No One Knew.” Prior to her foray into novels, she wrote and produced two films (“Family Blues” and “If I Tell You”) and penned the books for the musicals “Marry Harry” and “Cockroaches & Cologne.” Her previous experiences as a family therapist and divorce mediator, plus her intimate knowledge of relationships having a large, ever-expanding nuclear family, bring an intimate understanding of human relationships and personal growth to her writing. This commitment to authenticity makes her characters resonate deeply, and her stories unfold with both heart and subtle suspense.Reflecting on the inspiration behind the book, Manocherian shares, “I always aim to craft stories where the ending isn’t predictable but feels completely earned. Writing about Gertrude - introduced in my first novel, “Alpha Bette” - renewed my excitement as the twists of her past and future unfolded.”This unforgettable novel is perfect for readers seeking thought-provoking, introspective fiction that encapsulates themes of identity, family secrets, emotional journeys, and self-discovery.“And No One Knew” (ISBN: 9781969572715) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at jennifermanocherian.net From the Back Cover:“Jennifer Manocherian, author of Alpha Bette, has done it again! And No One Knew is a masterfully drawn story of one woman's journey of discovery. The story is beautifully told, with empathy and compassion for flawed and vulnerable characters. Bravo!” - Lis Wiehl, New York Times best-selling authorCur-mudg-eon (noun): a bad-tempered person, especially an old one. That's Gertrude.Unfriendly and friendless, she was born with a large hemangioma covering her left cheek-a mark that came to define her life. Her parents isolated her, claiming people are mean and would only bully her. Homeschooled and secluded, books became her only companions; the only love she ever experienced was for a parrot, whose death left her devastated.When we meet Gertrude, her parents are long dead and she has settled into a solitary existence in the same Manhattan apartment where she grew up. Out of the blue, her across-the-hall neighbor invites her to a dinner party. Gertrude pushes herself to attend, only for the host to die right at the dinner table. Feeling a strange sense of obligation, Gertrude attends the funeral. There, the eulogies-tributes to a life filled with loving relationships-send her into a deep depression, fueled by the realization that no one would know or care if she died.She retreats to her bed, but when she finally tries to get up, she falls and finds herself unable to move. Venera, her former neighbor's night aide, hears her cries for help and rescues her.An unlikely friendship develops, with Venera encouraging Gertrude to open up her world. Inspired, Gertrude decides to visit the UK home of her favorite author, Jane Austen. However, the quest for a passport leads to a shocking discovery: while searching for her documentation, she stumbles upon a secret that upends her sense of identity and catapults her onto a life-changing journey of discovery.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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