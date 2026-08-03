Army Launches Project Manager for Space Superiority and Exploitation

On July 31, the Product Manager for the Army Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) and the Product Manager for Tactical Space Superiority (PdM TSS) are aligned under the newly created Project Manager Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE), which operates under the Capability Program Executive for Intelligence and Spectrum Warfare (CPE ISW).

Col. Carter Deekenswill serve as the Project Manager for Space Superiority and Exploitation (PM SSE). He leads an organization responsible for delivering advanced space and sensing capabilities that transform data from national, space, and terrestrial sources into actionable intelligence and space capabilities for Army operations.

“I could not be more excited for this opportunity,” said Deekens. “This is truly a full-circle moment for me, as Army TENCAP is where I began my acquisition program management career nearly 15 years ago.”

The teaming of TENCAP and PdM TSS during a time of rapid technological developments in today’s battlefield on land and space called for the creation of PM SS&E. The Army has broadened the scope of the TENCAP mission in recognition of its ability to rapidly deliver critical capabilities to the Warfighter — transforming the Army now for future warfare by combining PdM TENCAP and PdM TSS under PM SSE.

“Bringing Army TENCAP and PdM TSS together creates a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the delivery of critical intelligence capabilities, enabling the Army to outpace emerging threats and ensure our warfighters have the information they need to make timely, informed decisions,” Deekens said.

PM SSE will bring these improved capabilities to battlefield commanders for multi-domain operations worldwide. Additionally, by integrating capabilities, this newly formed organization is enabling intelligence support to critical protection operations.

Evolving for the Multi-Domain Fight The PM SSE mission combines the legacy missions of TENCAP and PdM TSS into a single undertaking that delivers critical Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare capabilities for commanders and Soldiers. Because the Army’s next fight will occur across multiple domains, successful operations in and through the space domain will be critical to mission success.

"I have tremendous confidence in the technical expertise, operational experience, and dedication of the professionals across both organizations, and I know they have earned the trust of Army senior leaders through their consistent ability to deliver,” Deekens said.

PM SSE will develop, deliver, and field access to these products and services, building confidence for commanders at all echelons. To fight at echelon in and through space means employing the next generation of tactical terminals to leverage capabilities and access space-enabled tactical ISR platforms to meet deep sensing requirements in coordination with the broader intelligence community.

A Legacy of Space Intelligence The foundation for PM SSE was laid decades ago. The Army created the Army Space Program Office (ASPO) in 1973, recognizing the need to deliver critical ISR to Soldiers gathered by satellites. ASPO was later renamed TENCAP in 2013 after the Army leveraged space intelligence to support Operation Desert Storm and the fight against terrorists in Afghanistan.

Technological evolution has consistently kept pace with battlefield requirements during these periods. For example, in the mid-1980s, TENCAP moved away from analyzing images on film to soft-copy analysis, which helped significantly expedite intelligence analysis and dissemination.

Pacing the Modern Threat Lessons learned from decades of experience will be applied by PM SS&E. The organization’s mission is to enable the Army to rapidly exploit and influence national capabilities and architectures. Moving forward, PM SS&E will conduct advanced development and rapid prototyping to enhance, inform, and modernize Army capabilities and Concepts of Operation (CONOPs) to effectively pace the modern threat.