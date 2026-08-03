Army NCO Throws Team USA Curveball, Serves with Pride

For most, stepping onto the diamond representing the 2026 USA Future’s Women’s Softball Team would be the pinnacle of pressure.

But for Sgt. Gabriella Nowack, a paralegal specialist with six and a half years of service in the U.S. Army, high-stakes environments are standard issue.

Assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army NATO Brigade in Sembach, Germany, Nowack helped lead the Future’s team to a flawless 6-0 record against elite international competition in a premier international softball event, Border Battle XVI. The defining moment of the tournament was a historic upset. For the first time in the event's history, the Future's team took down the USA Women’s National Team and Nowak was clutch.

“The energy was indescribable,” Nowack recalled of the dugout atmosphere during the monumental win. “The entire team seemed to be in sync whether the players were on the field or cheering from the sidelines. To me, the win has only strengthened the mantra I uphold that softball is anybody’s game … by that I mean you can have everything set against you, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for what’s expected.”

The road to the 6-0 sweep, which included victories over the Canadian National Team and top state rosters from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, was grueling. Nowack made appearances in five of the six games, a demanding stretch compounded by a recent move from Camp Humphreys, Korea.

Arriving in Germany just this past May, Nowack entered the tournament with limited practice under her belt for the year. “It was a bit difficult for me mentally,” she admitted. “I really tried to focus on trusting my training and skills developed over the many years I’ve played this sport.”

That deep well of training was forged through a highly decorated run in military athletics. Nowack earned her spot on the Future's roster following standout performances on the 2025 All-Army and All-Forces Women’s Softball Teams. She was subsequently named a 1st Team All-American after her showing at the 2025 Women’s Open Nationals.

Yet, for Nowack, the most intense pressure didn't come from the international stage, but from the selection process itself. “Honestly, the most grueling part of the road to the USA Future’s team was the selection process for the All-Army team,” she said. The month-long camp features two rounds of cuts, demanding absolute perfection to secure a spot. By the time she reached the Future's team with a guaranteed roster position, her mindset had shifted to pure execution.

Nowack’s foundation in the sport was built long before she put on an Army uniform. Growing up in San Jose, California, she began playing at four years old and pitched through her senior season at Hawaii Pacific University in 2018.

The driving force behind her early dedication was her father. He was a constant presence at practice and games, always ready to push her from the stands or the dugout.

“I was a pitcher, so anytime I started to let up on the mound, I would hear him telling me to ‘Rock and fire, kid,’” Nowack shared. “That was pretty much his way to get me to lock in and win every at-bat.”

Her father passed away when she was just 17, but his words remain her permanent anchor in her drive to excel. Today, the phrase "Rock and fire kid" is tattooed on her throwing arm --a constant reminder of the man who pushed her hardest.

Six months after graduating from HPU, inspired by the active-duty lifestyles of her college friends, Nowack raised her right hand and enlisted. Today, the values she honed over 25 years on the diamond seamlessly translate to her role as a NCO in the Army.

“My time as an NCO has made me better at pouring my energy into others,” Nowack said. “It doesn’t matter if I’m personally having a good or bad day on the field, I will do my best to exert positive energy and feedback to my teammates and coaches, while actively avoiding being an ‘energy vampire.’”

As a Soldier-athlete, she carries the weight of representing the Army on a global stage, striving to play the game with "honor, respect, and integrity." Yet, despite her soaring athletic resume, Nowack remains grounded in her military mission. Currently on a three-year tour in Germany, her primary focus is career progression.

While she plans to continue playing locally in Europe, she views the sport primarily as a vital mental health outlet, a refuge she rediscovered in 2022 after being "voluntold" to play for a JAG team at Fort Hood, Texas.

As she looks to the future, her message to the junior generation of Soldiers is simple but profound: “My hope as more junior Soldiers and officers join the ranks is that they find their outlet too, whether it’s softball or not.”