JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, Texas — Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 960th Cyberspace Wing (960 CW) received senior-leader perspectives on operational priorities and enterprise modernization during two engagements held June 7 and July 16, 2026.

"These visits underscore the vital role our Reserve Citizen Airmen play in the broader cyber mission," said Col. Joshua N. Garrison, 960 CW commander. "Having our senior leaders here validates our commitment to a ready force to support critical networks and warfighters. It ensures they see firsthand how our Airmen provide innovative, unmatched expertise, proving every day that we are side-by-side with our active-duty counterparts for a true force advantage."

Wing members attended an All Call led by Lt. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley, commander of 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), June 7. Hensley provided insight into developments shaping the nation’s strategic response and the overall direction of the cyber force.

During the session, Garrison and Chief Master Sgt. Warisar Villarreal, 960 CW command chief, provided opening remarks, recognizing Airmen across the wing for their contributions to the mission. Hensley then addressed developments and expectations for readiness, force structure, and operational integration.

For the 960 CW, direct engagement with the numbered Air Force commander helped Airmen better understand how their individual responsibilities contribute to operational readiness.

The wing received a separate enterprise-level perspective when it hosted Department of the Air Force Chief Information Officer Ashley Devoto for an immersion briefing July 16.

The immersion introduced Devoto to the wing’s mission, organization, and operational contributions, while allowing wing leaders and subject-matter experts to discuss requirements affecting Reserve cyber forces.

As the department’s chief information officer, Devoto leads portfolios encompassing enterprise information technology, data and artificial intelligence, business systems, and cybersecurity. Her previous service as an active-duty and Air Force Reserve cyber operations officer provided a common point of reference for discussions about the operational and institutional challenges facing Reserve Citizen Airmen.

The immersion created a two-way exchange between enterprise leadership and the Citizen Airmen who apply policy, technology, and training at the operational level. It allowed the wing to demonstrate how department-level decisions involving infrastructure, data access, and capability delivery directly affect mission execution and the lethal, accessible edge of the Reserve force.

As the only cyberspace wing in the Air Force Reserve, the 960 CW provides combat-ready forces for cyber dominance. Engagements with leaders like Hensley and Devoto bridge the gap between national-level strategy and tactical execution, highlighting the wing's efficient and experienced personnel. By combining military excellence with civilian-sector innovation, the 960 CW continues to deliver integrated, operational power every day, solidifying its essential role within the Total Force.