SMALLS SLIDERS AND DREW BREES TEAM UP TO GIVE BACK

Limited-edition collectible cup benefits The Brees Dream Foundation beginning Aug. 3 at participating Smalls Sliders Cans

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smalls Sliders , known for its fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, is partnering with NFL legend Drew Brees to support The Brees Dream Foundation through the launch of a limited-edition souvenir cup.Beginning Aug. 3, guests can upgrade any Smalls Sliders combo meal for $1.99 to receive the collectible 32-ounce souvenir cup, or purchase one separately for $3.99, at participating Smalls Sliders Cans while supplies last. A portion of proceeds from each cup sold will benefit the Brees Dream Foundation's mission to improve the lives of cancer patients while providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.Featuring exclusive Drew Brees artwork, the reusable souvenir cup gives fans a collectible keepsake while making a meaningful impact in the communities the Foundation serves."Smalls Sliders has been part of my journey since the very first Can opened in 2019," said Drew Brees. "I'm proud to partner with them on something that gives back to the communities that have given so much to me. Every cup purchased helps support the incredible work of The Brees Dream Foundation, and I'm excited for guests to join us in making a difference."One of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, Brees will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August. He has also been part of the Smalls Sliders story since the brand's beginning, joining founder Brandon Landry as an original investor when the first Can opened its first location in Baton Rouge, LA, in 2019. Today, Brees continues to support the brand as both an investor and franchisee, operating multiple Smalls Sliders Cans throughout the New Orleans area."Drew has been an incredible partner to Smalls since day one, and giving back has always been central to who he is," said Brandon Landry, founder of Smalls Sliders. "This partnership gives our guests the opportunity to celebrate one of football's all-time greats while supporting an organization that's making a real difference in the lives of children and families."About Smalls SlidersSmalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately focused menu has fueled the brand's rapid growth from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide. The brand is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com About The Brees Dream FoundationFounded in 2003 by Drew and Brittany Brees, The Brees Dream Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for cancer patients and providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Since its inception, the Foundation has invested millions of dollars in charitable causes throughout Louisiana and communities across the country.

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