Guard Medical Teams Team Up to Help Virgin Islands Engineers

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard’s 285th Civil Engineer Squadron left their annual training here medically ready after a one-day joint effort by two Air National Guard medical groups.

The 127th Medical Group, based in Michigan, sent a five-person team along with one registered nurse from the Virgin Islands headquarters to the 188th Wing in Arkansas to handle Individual Medical Readiness (IMR) requirements for the 285th CES, a geographically separated unit attached to the 127th Wing. The engineers were already scheduled for training at the 188th from July 19 to Aug. 1.

“Everything went well from the planning phase through execution, and that’s thanks to the people at the 188th Medical Group,” said 1st Lt. Daniel Rickard of the 127th MDG. “Their support made the difference.”

Rather than simply providing space, the 188th Medical Group integrated its own personnel into the work. Full-time staff handled coordination in the weeks leading up to the event, and the188th Public Health and Bioenvironmental specialists took on the hearing exams and gas mask fit tests.

The medical personnel worked together to help the 29 members of the 285th CES. The 127th Medical Group administered five vaccinations, conducted four HIV blood draws using 188th equipment, and completed nine PHQs and mental health assessments. The 188th Medical Group gave one vaccination, performed two gas mask fit tests, and conducted 14 audiograms.

The teams worked so efficiently together, the entire process was completed faster than they had originally planned for.

Chief Master Sgt. Che Kinnard, the 188th senior enlisted leader, said the collaboration reinforced a larger purpose. “Working with another medical team strengthens that shared sense of teamwork,” Kinnard said. “You know you’re contributing directly to the overall readiness of the Air National Guard.”