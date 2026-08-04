moneta Adds Microsoft CSP Licensing to Its Financial Operating System for AWS and Azure Resellers

New Functionality combines Microsoft licensing with cloud spend, customer pricing, billing, margin visibility and multi-cloud FinOps in one operating system

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- moneta today announced the addition of Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider licensing support to its financial operating system for AWS and Azure resellers.The new functionality allows Microsoft CSPs to price, bill and analyze license-based products alongside AWS and Azure cloud consumption within the same platform. Resellers can now bring Microsoft licenses together with cloud costs, customer pricing, discounts, credits, billing and profitability to create a consistent financial view of their cloud business.With the addition of CSP licensing, moneta is among a limited number of platforms that bring together:• AWS and Azure reseller billing• Cloud FinOps across AWS and Azure• Microsoft CSP licensingThese capabilities operate within the same financial environment as customer pricing, discount management, billing and invoicing, margin visibility and customer profitability.Cloud resellers have traditionally managed these activities through separate systems, spreadsheets and provider portals. That fragmentation can make it difficult to determine what each customer should be billed, whether discounts and credits were applied correctly, and how much margin the reseller actually earned.“Resellers do not operate separate businesses for AWS and Azure cloud consumption and Microsoft licensing, but they have historically been forced to manage them through separate systems,” said Shan Edwards, founder and CEO of moneta. “Adding CSP licensing takes another important step toward our vision of building the financial operating system for technology resellers. That means one place to understand what they are paying, what each customer should be billed and what margin they are earning.”How CSP licensing fits into moneta’s financial modelmoneta treats Microsoft CSP licenses as part of the same customer financial structure used for AWS and Azure consumption. This allows resellers to align licensing, cloud usage, and pricing rules at the customer level without maintaining separate billing systems.The platform enables finance and operations teams to:• Associate Microsoft licenses with the appropriate customer accounts and subscriptions• Apply consistent pricing and markup logic across licenses and cloud usage• Consolidate provider costs and customer charges in a single view• Calculate licensing margin and view it alongside the customer’s broader cloud economicsBy integrating licensing into the same financial structure as cloud consumption, moneta helps resellers reduce reconciliation gaps between systems and improve accuracy in customer billing and profitability reporting.Built specifically for AWS and Azure resellersmoneta is designed for managed service providers, Microsoft CSPs, AWS partners and other cloud resellers that manage complex customer pricing and billing environments.Unlike systems built primarily for enterprise cloud cost management, moneta is centered on the reseller’s financial relationship with each customer. The platform aligns provider costs, customer pricing, discounts, credits, billing and realized margin before applying Cloud FinOps analysis.This financial foundation allows resellers to identify billing discrepancies, uncover margin leakage, improve pricing decisions and deliver richer cost visibility to their customers.Microsoft CSP licensing is now available to moneta customers.To learn more about moneta’s financial operating system for AWS and Azure resellers, visit www.monetacloud.com About monetamoneta is the financial operating system for AWS and Azure resellers. The platform creates financial truth by bringing together cloud costs, Microsoft licensing, customer pricing, discount programs, billing and invoicing, margin visibility and customer profitability. With this financial foundation in place, resellers can improve billing accuracy, strengthen cloud business economics and deliver a richer Cloud FinOps experience to their customers.Media ContactPublic Relationspress@monetacloud.com

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