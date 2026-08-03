Global Children Workers Awards Earn Endorsement from the Global Civility Leadership Institute

Dr. Brian K. Ramey - USA, Award Winner Pastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga, Dr. Brenda Ring Wood - USA, HRH King Dr. Ruben West - USA Global Award Winner Pastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga and wire Patience wambui Githaiga both of Kenya, Africa Pastor Miriam Muthoni, church founder in Utawala and founder of a private school with over 1000 students Award winner Christine Wamala of Uganda with Pastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga, founder of The Global Children Workers Awards

Pastor Christopher Githaiga's global initiative earns GCLI endorsement as his humanitarian leadership and children's ministry receive international acclaim.

The Global Children Workers Awards honor leaders whose compassion, integrity, and service are shaping the next generation. They represent civility at its highest level through lives that transform.” — HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Children Workers Awards, an international recognition initiative founded by Pastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga, has received official endorsement from the Global Civility Leadership Institute (GCLI), affirming the awards' commitment to recognizing individuals whose service to children reflects exceptional character, ethical leadership, and enduring humanitarian impact.The Global Children Workers Awards honor pastors, children's ministry leaders, educators, churches, volunteers, humanitarian organizations, and community leaders whose work has significantly advanced children’s spiritual, emotional, educational, and holistic development. The program celebrates those whose dedication has strengthened families, empowered communities, and invested in the next generation through faithful service.The endorsement by the Global Civility Leadership Institute recognizes that recipients of these awards demonstrate more than excellence in ministry—they embody civility in action. Through lives characterized by compassion, integrity, servant leadership, and unwavering commitment to children, these honorees exemplify the principles that foster stronger communities and more humane societies.Founded by HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West, the Global Civility Leadership Institute advances a global movement to promote civility, ethical leadership, humanitarian diplomacy, and collaborative solutions that strengthen institutions and improve lives across cultures and nations."The true measure of leadership is how we elevate others' lives," said HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West, Founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute. "Those recognized by the Global Children Workers Awards embody the highest expression of civility. Their service demonstrates that lasting influence begins with character, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to investing in the next generation."Pastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga has spent many years building initiatives that empower children, equip ministry leaders, strengthen families, and transform communities across Africa and beyond. His work includes founding United Africa for Children, Super Kids Africa, Legacy Builders Family Ministry, and the School of Children's Ministry, along with numerous humanitarian and leadership initiatives that have impacted hundreds of thousands of children.What began as an effort to recognize children's homes and ministry workers has evolved into the internationally respected Global Children Workers Awards, which provides a platform to honor those whose often-unseen service is shaping the future of the Church, families, and society."The work of children's ministry is among the most significant investments any society can make," said Pastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga. "Every child reached, every family strengthened, and every leader equipped creates a legacy that extends far beyond a single generation. These awards honor those who faithfully carry that responsibility."The partnership between the Global Children Workers Awards and the Global Civility Leadership Institute reflects a shared vision: recognizing leaders who influence through service rather than status and who understand that the development of children is foundational to the future of every nation.As the awards continue to expand internationally, both organizations remain committed to celebrating servant leadership, fostering excellence, and inspiring a global culture in which civility, compassion, and integrity define leadership.Internationally Honored for Transformational LeadershipPastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga's lifelong commitment to empowering children, strengthening families, equipping ministry leaders, and inspiring positive social change recently received further international recognition with the iChange Nations™ Becoming the Better You – Life Changer Award.Presented on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at an international leadership gathering at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, the prestigious award honored Pastor Githaiga's extraordinary dedication to transforming lives through servant leadership, humanitarian outreach, and personal development.The honor celebrates individuals whose lives inspire others to pursue meaningful change and who demonstrate compassion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving humanity. Pastor Githaiga was recognized for his many years of life-changing work among children, youth, families, ministry leaders, and communities, as well as for his consistent efforts to encourage people to discover purpose, develop their potential, and become positive influences in society.Presented under the auspices of iChange Nations™, the international humanitarian organization founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, the Becoming the Better You – Life Changer Award recognizes leaders whose influence extends beyond professional achievement to create measurable, lasting impact in others’ lives."Pastor Christopher Githaiga has shown that true leadership begins with serving people," said HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West, International Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ and Founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute. "His unwavering commitment to children, youth, families, and emerging leaders has created a legacy of hope that extends far beyond borders. He exemplifies the servant leadership that inspires others to become better, live with purpose, and leave their communities stronger than they found them."The presentation of the award further affirms Pastor Githaiga's growing international reputation as a humanitarian leader, visionary, and advocate for future generations. It also reinforces the alignment among the mission of iChange Nations™, the Global Civility Leadership Institute, and the Global Children Workers Awards—organizations united by the belief that lasting transformation is achieved through character, service, and the intentional development of people.About the Global Children Workers AwardsThe Global Children Workers Awards is an international recognition program founded by Pastor Christopher Njoroge Githaiga to honor individuals, churches, ministries, organizations, and leaders whose outstanding commitment has significantly advanced children’s spiritual, emotional, educational, and holistic development worldwide.About the Global Civility Leadership InstituteThe Global Civility Leadership Institute (GCLI) is an international leadership organization founded by HRH King Dr. Ruben Maurice West. The Institute equips and recognizes leaders who advance civility, ethical leadership, humanitarian service, diplomacy, and transformational influence through education, strategic partnerships, and global engagement.

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