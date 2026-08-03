Unistar Technologies Celebrates 17 Years of Excellence in Enterprise Asset Recovery and Business Services

Unistar Technologies

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unistar Technologies, a trusted national provider of commercial asset management solutions, today proudly announces its 17th anniversary serving corporations across the country. Over the past nearly two decades, the company has established itself as an essential, comprehensive partner for corporations navigating facility changes, hardware updates, and asset retirement.

Unistar Technologies manages a diverse, multi-sector service portfolio with equal emphasis across all offerings. The enterprise serves as a direct buyer and solutions provider for corporate IT hardware, data center infrastructure, telecom gear, data center equipment, and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems. Beyond technology, the firm routinely executes full-scale corporate relocations and handles the liquidation of office furniture, modular cubicles, and even commercial kitchen setups for businesses across the country.

"Reaching our 17th anniversary is a remarkable milestone that reflects our team's consistent dedication to our clients," said Doug LaPonzina at Unistar Technologies. "Our mission has always been to simplify the asset life cycle for businesses while maintaining the highest corporate standards. Whether a client is looking for ROI on a variety of corporate owned assets, a secure roll-out of multiple corporate locations, or high-volume recovery of their preowned technology, we provide a single, reliable stream to maximize value and ensure complete compliance."

Key capabilities driving the company's 17-year history of success include:

Certified R2v3 Reporting: Providing maximum downstream transparency with an R2v3 download and documentation for all recycled items, ensuring strict compliance with global electronics recycling standards.

Top-Tier Trust and Compliance: Proudly maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), reflecting a long-term corporate commitment to customer service and transparency.

Massive Environmental Impact: Direct diversion of nearly 1 million pounds of non salable electronic waste from landfills annually through certified green recycling and data destruction protocols.

Comprehensive Asset Purchasing: Actively buying a wide array of commercial surplus assets, spanning standard computing hardware, enterprise networking systems, and specialized retail POS equipment.

Turnkey Business Services: Managing full-scale facility liquidations and commercial relocations, including any and all types of office based technology and data center gear, as well as the efficient removal and decommissioning of server room equipment and even office furnishings if needed.

Nationwide Logistics: Operating a seamless asset recovery and transportation network capable of executing valuations and picking up equipment in all 50 states.

As Unistar Technologies marks this milestone, the company looks forward to continuing its long-term partnerships with both new and existing clients across North America, helping them manage physical and digital assets safely, sustainably, and efficiently. Businesses looking to recapture value on surplus inventory or coordinate upcoming facility logistics can submit a request directly through the Unistar Hardware Inquiry Portal.



About Unistar Technologies

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Unistar Technologies is an A+ BBB-rated commercial asset recovery and business services specialist. The company provides life cycle management, data destruction, and asset liquidation for enterprise IT hardware, retail POS networks, corporate relocations, office furniture, and commercial kitchen equipment. For more details, visit the official Unistar Technologies Website.

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