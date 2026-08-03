Jason M. Hatfield Appointed to Kids’ Chance of Arkansas Board of Directors

Little Rock, Arizona – Jason M. Hatfield of the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield has been appointed to the board of directors of Kids’ Chance of Arkansas, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the dependents of workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in compensable Arkansas workers’ compensation cases.

Kids’ Chance of Arkansas was incorporated in 2001 with the mission of expanding educational opportunities for the children of injured workers whose lives have been upended by workplace tragedies. Through 2025, the scholarship program has awarded 532 scholarships totaling $1,162,625 to Arkansas students pursuing higher education and vocational training.

The organization is governed by a volunteer board of directors drawn from a range of organizations across the workers’ compensation system. Board members work through committees that raise funds, build public awareness, and administer scholarships to eligible students.

Hatfield’s legal career has focused on advocating for Arkansans injured through no fault of their own, particularly in the workplace. He has litigated workers’ compensation and injury cases that required court resolution and has helped shape Arkansas law on complex issues affecting injured workers and their families.

Beyond the courtroom, Hatfield has devoted significant time to legislative engagement. He has spent long hours reviewing and explaining proposed workers’ compensation legislation, seeking to highlight the potential impact of those bills on injured workers. He has testified multiple times before legislative committees, urging lawmakers to maintain what he views as a level playing field for employees harmed on the job.

As a Board of Director, Hatfield will oversee scholarship and outreach efforts designed to lighten the financial burden on families affected by catastrophic workplace injuries and deaths. He will also work with other members to ensure that funds are raised, managed, and distributed in ways that align with the organization’s mission.

Supporters of Kids’ Chance of Arkansas point to the growing number of scholarships and total dollars awarded as evidence of the continuing need for assistance. As workplace injuries and fatalities continue to affect families across the state, the organization’s directors aim to keep the focus on educational opportunities for the children whose futures have been altered by those events.

At the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., we are seasoned veterans of the Arkansas legal system. We have families who are proud to live, work, and play in Northwest Arkansas – from Fayetteville to Bentonville.

Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A.

1025 E Don Tyson Pkwy Springdale, AR 72764

(479) 888-4789

https://www.jhatfieldlaw.com/

Press Contact : Jason Hatfield

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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