NEW: Big Oil Lobbyist & Stockholder Michael Whatley Urges “Stay The Course” In Iran As Big Oil “Reap[s] Rewards”

DC insider Michael Whatley is pushing to “stay the course” in Iran as the war escalates, even as gas prices continue to soar and multiple North Carolina service members have lost their lives.

As Whatley cheers on the escalation of the war, he’s personally financially profiting. Big Oil companies are reporting “blockbuster quarter[s],” spiking Whatley’s up to $1.39 million in oil and gas stocks.

Fox News Host: “Escalating the war has an impact on oil prices, which then increases the cost of everything else. At a time when cost of living is a big voter concern, what would you advise the president to do with regard to his next move in Iran?”

Michael Whatley: “Stay the course.”

Whatley has a pattern of supporting military action that boosts his oil and gas stocks. He has cheered on the Iran War since day one, “profit[ing] by up to $219,660” from his oil and gas investments. Whatley also supported Trump’s actions in Venezuela as he reaped up to “$63,000” in a single weekend from his Big Oil stocks.

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