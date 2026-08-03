Professional SEO Services (PSS) Marks Continued Growth Since 2019 With a Renewed Focus on AI-Powered Search

PSS SEO Agency

Professional SEO Services (PSS) announces continued growth and its commitment to helping businesses succeed through AI Search, Technical SEO and Local SEO.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional SEO Services (PSS), an established Canadian search marketing agency serving businesses since 2019, today announced the next phase of its growth strategy as it continues helping organizations adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of search, artificial intelligence, and digital visibility.

As consumer search behavior continues to shift beyond traditional search engines toward AI-powered experiences, businesses are facing new challenges in how they build online authority, reach potential customers, and maintain long-term organic visibility. Professional SEO Services (PSS) is responding by strengthening its focus on technical SEO, content strategy, Local SEO, digital PR, and AI Search Optimization to help businesses build sustainable online growth.

Rather than relying on short-term ranking tactics, PSS works with organizations to develop long-term search strategies built around technical excellence, high-quality content, user experience, and digital authority. The agency's approach is designed to help businesses remain competitive as search technologies continue to evolve.

"Our industry has entered a new era where businesses must optimize not only for traditional search engines but also for AI-driven search experiences," said Owais Faiz, CEO of Professional SEO Services (PSS). "Our objective is to help businesses create lasting digital assets through technical SEO, valuable content, and trusted online authority instead of chasing temporary ranking gains."

Over the years, Professional SEO Services has supported businesses across multiple industries with customized SEO strategies designed to improve online discoverability and long-term digital performance. The agency continues to invest in modern optimization practices that align with evolving search technologies while maintaining a strong emphasis on transparency, measurable progress, and ethical SEO practices.

In addition to supporting client growth, PSS continues applying its expertise across its portfolio of digital brands, including USA Patch Makers, where the agency develops and refines technical SEO, content marketing, and organic growth strategies within competitive online markets.

As part of its ongoing development, Professional SEO Services is expanding its capabilities in areas including AI Search Optimization, Local SEO, Technical SEO, Content Strategy, Entity-Based SEO, Digital PR, and authority-focused link acquisition. These services are designed to help businesses establish stronger digital credibility while adapting to changes in how information is discovered online.

The company believes that successful SEO today extends beyond keyword rankings. Building trusted brands, creating authoritative content, maintaining technically sound websites, and earning meaningful online recognition are becoming increasingly important factors in long-term digital success.

Looking ahead, Professional SEO Services plans to continue investing in research, strategic content development, technical innovation, and digital authority initiatives that help Canadian businesses compete in an increasingly AI-driven online environment.

About Professional SEO Services (PSS)

Professional SEO Services (PSS) is a Canadian digital marketing agency established in 2019 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides Technical SEO, Local SEO Services, Content Strategy, Digital PR, AI Search Optimization, Link Building, and comprehensive organic search solutions for businesses across a wide range of industries. PSS focuses on building sustainable online visibility through ethical SEO practices, technical expertise, and long-term digital growth strategies.

Media Contact

Owais Faiz

CEO

Professional SEO Services (PSS)

359 Adelaide Street West

Toronto, Ontario M5V 1R9

Canada

Phone: +1 (289) 217-8026

Email: info@professionalseoservices.ca

Website: https://professionalseoservices.ca/

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