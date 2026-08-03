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RFQ: Architectural/Engineering Services for Structural Repairs & Water Infiltration Resolution

Buncombe County is seeking Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms interested in providing destructive testing, and engineered solutions required for  structural repairs to an existing load bearing exterior wall and water infiltration solutions for a subterranean storage room. The project site’s address is 94 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801.

Accepted until Aug. 19, 2026

Download the complete request for qualifications.

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RFQ: Architectural/Engineering Services for Structural Repairs & Water Infiltration Resolution

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