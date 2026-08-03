HIP Video Promo Presents: M.Spano premieres new single 'Keep On Dreamin' on VENTS Magazine

M. Spano Turns the Beast in His Head Into a Chorus on “Keep On Dreamin'”

MAHOPAC, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open guitars, a chorus that lifts, a lyric that refuses to look away. That's the register M. Spano works in. The New York based multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter writes big, melodic rock the late '90s and early 2000s did better than anyone, updated with a contemporary indie-nation edge but with the same bones underneath: songs that land on the first listen and get heavier the longer you sit with them.

You hear it in how the songs move. Shimmering guitar leads over drums that stay clean but hit hard, a big snare and kick under hooks that don't let go. He writes the whole shape of a song: verses that set the tension, pre-choruses that tighten it, choruses that break it open, and bridges that carry you to a fist-in-the-air ending. The songs are made to climb, and they pay it off.

Spano got his first guitar at seven, a gift from his grandfather that came with lessons at a local shop, and the fire burned quickly. He spent the years after committed to his songcraft, moving through bands and styles, from classic rock to metal to post-hardcore, picking up piano and drums along the way. That range shows up less as a list of instruments than in how he hears an arrangement, all of it at once rather than one part at a time.

When his father passed away, Mike Spano was fourteen, and for a short while the music fell away. He later moved in with his grandmother to care for her, and being in that house, needed and steadied by someone who needed him back, was what pointed him toward the work again. He turned the basement into a home studio and started writing, singing, and learning production in earnest, throwing himself into it harder than ever.

She became part of the music too. His grandmother turns up all the time in the guitar and vocal covers he posts, the two of them together, and people fell for her as hard as he did. Full of sage wisdom, she is a woman that is impossible not to root for. That content has pulled over a million views on YouTube, but the reason it connects is genuine affection.

His songs keep circling a kind of melodic, hopeful-but-aching feeling. "Something Different" is about realizing that a relationship means more to you than it does to the other person, with hope keeping you showing up long after things have started to slip. Like the 2025 singles "Long Time Comin'" and "Name," it reaches for the era's sweep without treating nostalgia as the whole point.

His newest, "Keep On Dreamin'," turns that honesty inward. It frames depression as a kind of beast living in the head, something that runs your mood and bends how you see everything, with verses that sink into the breakdown and a chorus that keeps reaching for a way out. The hope in it is complicated. Dreaming that things will get better becomes both the thing keeping him afloat and a way of not looking straight at what's wrong.

The song also changed how he works. Where his earlier material started from a clearer plan, "Keep On Dreamin'" came together through revision and collaboration. He wrote it with the help of Amanda Ayala, a New York singer-songwriter whose band he plays guitar in and a frequent collaborator on his solo work. Spano has said he struggled at first to take the track on its own terms, and that learning to trust other people's ears, instead of holding out for some private idea of perfect, was the lesson he pulled from it.

M. Spano isn't trying to resolve a feeling before he writes it. He's willing to leave the questions open, and to trust that a song can be finished without pretending it has the answers.

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