46 Inspiring Connecticut STEM Leaders Selected as 2026 Women of Innovation® Finalists

Recognizing Innovation and Leadership in Academia, Community, Corporate, Entrepreneurship, and Research; Youth Scholarships to be Awarded

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forty-six accomplished Connecticut women will be honored for their achievements in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the Connecticut Technology Council’s 21st annual Women of Innovationawards.These inspiring leaders were selected from a field of 100 nominations. Nominees include scientists, researchers, academics, manufacturers, student leaders, entrepreneurs, and technicians who are driving scientific advancement and business growth throughout Connecticut.The prestigious awards ceremony recognizing this outstanding group and announcing the winners in nine categories will be held on Tuesday, October 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Woodwinds in Branford. All finalists will be recognized at the ceremony. Youth finalists (high school juniors or seniors) will receive scholarships to further their education and career.“Congratulations to our 2026 Women of Innovation honorees! For 21 years, this program has celebrated the incredible women whose ideas, leadership, and achievements are shaping Connecticut's innovation community,” said Milena Stankova Erwin, CTC ’s Executive Director. “We’re proud to continue this tradition and look forward to recognizing the inspiring impact these women are making across Connecticut and beyond”Held annually since 2005, the Women of Innovationprogram has created a vibrant community of women and girls in STEM, passionate about making an impact, mentoring, leading, and sharing their expertise with those pursuing career development and growth. It is one of the largest networks of women in technology, science and engineering in Connecticut.The 21st annual Women of Innovationawards event – always an exciting and inspiring evening - will include networking with technology and business leaders from across the state, as well as the official announcement of the category award winners.All nominees had to meet the following minimum requirements: currently working or studying in Connecticut, demonstrated strong leadership abilities, and serving as a mentor - either short or long-term, peer, career or life mentor. Nominees also met the specific requirements of the award category in which they were nominated.“Over the many years that I have attended the Women of Innovation event, I have always been very impressed by the contributions these outstanding women, including this 2026 WOI group, continue to make in the many fields of technology and to the betterment of our world,” said Giovanni Tomasi, President/Chief Technology Officer of RSL Fiber Systems and Board Chair of CTC. “Their talent, inspirational leadership, and dedication are exemplary of the academic and business excellence of our State.”The 2026 Women of Innovationawards event is sponsored by Medtronic (Platinum); Axinn LLP (Silver); Arvinas, Inc. (Bronze); Comcast Business (Bronze); McCarter & English, LLP (Bronze); Otis Elevator Company (Bronze); and Carillon Technologies (Award and Scholarship). Supporting level sponsorship and scholarship funding is provided by Cislunar Aerospace Inc., Ensign Bickford Aerospace and Defense, RSL Advanced Lighting Technologies, NBT Bank, and Yale Ventures.Sponsorships and scholarship donations continue to be accepted. Online registration for the WOI awards event is open. The link to register, sponsor, donate, and additional details, is www.ct.org/womenofinnovation The Connecticut Technology Council received a 2025 Innovation in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award from the Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) for its Women of Innovationprogram. The award is given annually to programs or initiatives advancing DEI for members, governance, or members/clients.The 2026 categories are:Corporate Innovation & Leadership – Large BusinessCorporate Innovation & Leadership – Small/Medium BusinessEntrepreneurial Innovation & LeadershipCommunity Innovation & LeadershipResearch Innovation & LeadershipAcademic Innovation & Leadership – Post SecondaryAcademic Innovation & Leadership - SecondaryCollegian Innovation & LeadershipYouth Innovation & LeadershipTo see a complete list of the 46 finalists in the 2026 Women of Innovation, go to https://www.ct.org/womenofinnovation For more information about the upcoming 21st annual Women of Innovation, and how to support women leaders in STEM in Connecticut, contact Milena Erwin at executive.director@ct.org.____________________________________________________________________________About the Connecticut Technology Council - www.ct.org The CT Technology Council (CTC), a statewide trade association, unites the state of Connecticut’s technology ecosystem, serving as a dynamic platform for idea exchange and resource sharing. Formed in 1994, CTC connects across sectors, firm sizes, and business models, to drive innovation and growth in Connecticut's tech sector.The CTC offers exceptional networking, learning, and promotional opportunities, connecting a diverse network of technology leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, non-profits, and service providers. Members gain access to a dynamic community of influential tech leaders, founders, business owners, and partners. Through exclusive, invitation-only forums and signature events like the annual Women of Innovation awards, the CTC addresses key technology issues and trends, providing valuable insights and opportunities for knowledge sharing among industry experts and peers, both in Connecticut and globally.

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