Adsterra Marks 13 Years in Ad Tech With a Global Affiliate Campaign and Interactive Quiz

Adsterra's 13 Birthday

Adsterra celebrates 13 years in ad tech with the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive affiliate marketing quiz and partner giveaway.

Long-term success comes from understanding your strengths, staying true to your approach, and continuing to evolve. Our anniversary campaign celebrates the people who make affiliate marketing thrive.” — Gala Grigoreva, Chief Marketing Officer at Adsterra

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adsterra, a global advertising platform, today announced the launch of its 13th anniversary campaign, “Stay Close To Your Essence – Grow Far Beyond Wealth”.

Running from August 3–31, 2026, the initiative combines an interactive quiz, educational content, and a partner giveaway to celebrate the people behind the affiliate marketing ecosystem.

Take the quiz: adsterra.com/essencequiz

Founded in 2013, Adsterra provides advertising and traffic monetization solutions for publishers, advertisers, and affiliate marketers worldwide. The platform supports website monetization, user acquisition, campaign optimization, and international growth while focusing on long-term partnerships and performance-driven advertising technologies.

The anniversary campaign reflects the company's belief that sustainable business growth is built not only on measurable results but also on consistent principles, strategic thinking, and lasting professional relationships.

At the center of the campaign is the "What's Your Essence?" interactive quiz. Instead of testing technical knowledge, the experience explores participants' decision-making styles and professional habits to identify one of the Mighty 9 affiliate marketing archetypes. Upon completion, each participant receives a personalized digital Essence Card featuring their archetype profile.

The quiz also incorporates educational elements, including affiliate marketing optimization insights, product recommendations, and practical resources designed for publishers, advertisers, and affiliate marketers.

As part of the anniversary campaign, eligible Adsterra partners who enter the email associated with their active Adsterra account before starting the quiz will automatically participate in the main giveaway. Five winners will each receive 350 Merch Points redeemable in the Adsterra Swag Lounge. Participants who share their personalized Essence Card on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, or X using #AdsterraEssence and tag Adsterra before August 31, 2026, will also be eligible for an additional $100 prize drawing.

The campaign runs from August 3 through August 31, 2026. Winners of both giveaway activities will be announced on September 2, 2026, through Adsterra's official social media channels.

Official announcement on Adsterra’s blog: adsterra.com/blog/13bday

By combining education, engagement, and community participation, the anniversary campaign highlights Adsterra's ongoing commitment to supporting the global affiliate marketing industry while celebrating thirteen years of innovation and partnership.

About Adsterra

Adsterra is a global advertising network providing performance-based user acquisition solutions for advertisers and monetization solutions for publishers across multiple verticals and regions. Since 2013, Adsterra has helped advertisers improve campaign performance and supported publishers in maximizing revenue through flexible advertising solutions, advanced technology, and dedicated partner support. The company works with businesses of all sizes, including advertisers, publishers, affiliate marketers, and digital professionals worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.