Ovadia Law Group Files Lawsuit to Block Threatening Website Privacy Demand Letters

Ovadia Law Group takes action to stop demand letters from targeting out-of-state businesses over standard website tools.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovadia Law Group, P.A. has filed a federal lawsuit (Case 9:26-cv-80766) in Florida against a California man named Vivek Shah. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to rule that a California internet privacy law does not apply to businesses located in other states.The lawsuit was filed after Ovadia Law Group received a letter from Shah threatening legal action. Court documents show that Shah has sent hundreds of similar letters and draft lawsuits to businesses across the country. These letters claim that normal website tools, such as standard analytics trackers, break California wiretapping laws.Fighting California Laws Outside of CaliforniaInstead of waiting to be sued in California, Ovadia Law Group decided to take action first. The firm filed its lawsuit in its home state of Florida. The lawsuit asks the court to declare that the firm’s website follows the law. It argues that a California law cannot control a Florida business with no nexus to California.This legal move is similar to how other businesses have fought back against Shah. In May 2026, a federal court in Los Angeles dismissed one of Shah's lawsuits. The judge ruled that simply typing words into a public website does not cause any real privacy damage.Furthermore, on July 20, 2026, a federal judge in California officially labeled Shah a "vexatious litigant." This means the court now requires Shah to get special permission from a judge before he can file any new privacy lawsuits in that district.Defending Local Businesses"Our firm chose to hit back against this nationwide campaign instead of arguing letter by letter," said a spokesperson for Ovadia Law Group. "By getting a clear ruling from a federal court in Florida, we want to prove that local businesses cannot be targeted by a litigant like this just for having a basic website. We want to bring clarity to the rules for website owners."About Ovadia Law GroupOvadia Law Group is a Florida law firm that handles personal injury and Civil RICO cases. The firm has years of experience defending companies and medical providers against complex fraud claims and insurance lawsuits.

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