Sports Philanthropy World 2026 Conference Kickoffs Today hosted by GW’s Sports Philanthropy Certificate Program

Sports Philanthropy World 2026 Logo SPN Shield Logo SPW2026 Flag celebrating 250 years of giving in the United States

SPW2026 Kickoffs Today in Washington, D.C. with Opening Keynote by Michael King and Nonprofit Pitch Competition Featuring Four Finalist Organizations.

This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for us to collaborate with a world-class institution that has developed innovative and elite sports philanthropy programming for our field.” — Roy Kessel, Founder, Sports Philanthropy Network

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Philanthropy World Conference 2026 (SPW2026), kicks off tonight a The Gathering Spot in Washington, D.C. SPW2026 will be held August 3-5, 2026 on the campus of George Washington University in Washington D.C. and will feature over 90 speakers across 50 sessions. The year’s event features a new Funders Track including an invitation-only Funders Forum to provide improved support and engagement for these organizations which are the ones funding activities in the sports sector.

SPW2026 brings together leading stakeholders in the sports philanthropy sector, and will provide training for professional athletes, community sports nonprofits, aspiring college athletic directors, foundations from teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations and universities and other funders including family offices, wealth managers and venture philanthropy.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

**Leigh Steinberg

**Michael King

**Bart Berkey

**Michael Metcalf

**Steve Rochlin

Tonight’s Kickoff Reception includes a Keynote from Michael King as well as a Nonprofit Pitch Competition featuring four (4) finalists from a nationwide selection process.

PITCH COMPETITION FINALISTS:

**Beyond the Season

**FootIntel

**Life Beyond The Game

**Uplifting Athletes

The annual Sports Philanthropy World Conference is a program of the Sports Philanthropy Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building the pipeline of philanthropy to create social impact in communities through sports. Launched in 2019, Sports Philanthropy World convenes professional and amateur athletes, sports executives, philanthropists, nonprofit executives, family offices, venture philanthropy, fundraising professionals, foundations, team ownership groups, community sports organizations, sports commissions and sports brands.

“The Sports Philanthropy Network is excited to partner with George Washington University’s Sports Philanthropy Certificate Program to host this gathering of leading athletes and experts from all parts of the sports world,” said Roy D. Kessel, Founder of Sports Philanthropy Network. “This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for us to collaborate with a world-class institution that has developed innovative and elite sports philanthropy programming for our field."

During the conference, participants will engage in informational sessions on the latest developments and trends in sports philanthropy. Attendees also will participate in practical learning sessions to increase their knowledge and strengthen their skills in a wide range of focus areas and practices. Scheduled panels include athletes using their platforms for change; media influence on philanthropy; how women are changing the philanthropy landscape; leagues’ and player associations’ participation in philanthropy; and team owners setting a culture of philanthropy. SPW2026 will also feature new elements including: 1) Pitch Competition; 2) Sports Philanthropy Awards Show; and 3) Sports Philanthropy Hall of Fame.

For the event details and registration, please visit: SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org/Sports-Philanthropy-World-2026.

ABOUT THE SPORTS PHILANTHROPY WORLD CONFERENCE: Launched in 2019, the Sports Philanthropy World Conference brings together a diverse group of athletes, family offices, foundations, funders, community sports nonprofits, teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, and sports business executives. SPW2026 convenes a large array of philanthropic and sports leaders and organizations in and around the sports philanthropy sector. Join us for this annual event to connect with visionaries and leaders who are demonstrating their passion and striving to change lives and transform communities.

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY NETWORK: Sports Philanthropy Network creates social impact by building collaborations with athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits and larger sports organizations (teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, etc.). Sports Philanthropy Network builds stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities by: amplifying the community and philanthropic work of athletes and sports organizations; connecting nonprofits to the people, resources and technologies that they need to be successful; providing professional development and educational programs (such as the Day of Impact, Sports Philanthropy Academy, Sports Philanthropy Overlay Program (SPOP) and Resilience Alliances); and by serving as a resource to global nonprofits. Sports Philanthropy Network continues its expansion with an eye towards launching international programming in 2027. For more information about Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit their website at https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY'S EXECUTIVE SPORTS PHILANTHROPY CERTIFICATE :

The Sports Philanthropy Executive Certificate Program at the GW School of Business — the first and premiere program of its kind — provides a groundbreaking online curriculum tailored to the unique needs of those who work for professional sports teams, leagues, athletic foundations, sports-related companies with an emphasis on corporate social responsibility, non-profits using sports for social good and for individuals looking to enter the field. The program is in partnership with the GW Sports Management MBA Program, ranked the number five postgraduate sports business program in the country by SportBusiness International Magazine. For more information, please visit their website at: https://business.gwu.edu/academics/programs/executive-education/professional-certificates/sports-philanthropy-executive-certificate

ABOUT MICHAEL KING:

A keynote speaker, executive coach, recording artist, and the founder of Teams.Coach, Michael works at the intersection of authentic leadership and high performance. His clients range from Fortune 500 executives and healthcare leaders to professional athletes, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and public personalities — anyone who carries the weight of leading others while still figuring out how to lead themselves. Michael holds two Master's degrees and holds the highest-level executive coaching certification from Bellevue University — and has been named Best Executive Coach in both 2024 and 2026 by the BEST OF Organization.. Over 15 years and across 20+ states and countries, he has built a reputation for one thing: creating experiences that don't just inform — they transform.

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