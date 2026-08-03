TOURISM SOLOMONS ANNOUNCES VALOR TOURS’ 3 DISTINCT PRIVATE & SMALL GROUP GUADALCANAL ITINERARIES TO SOLOMON ISLANDS

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Tourism Board Encourages US Travelers & History Buffs to Book Solomon Islands WWII History Tours For 84th Commemoration of Battle of Guadalcanal & More

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heralding its annual return of land and cruise based tours to the South Pacific, Valor Tours, Ltd., one of the leading US operators of battlefield tours to the Solomon Islands for 45 years, has recently debuted 3 distinct new tour options for individual and small groups, including the most popular Guadalcanal tours to the Solomon Islands for WWII veterans, their families and history buffs, according to President Vicky Reynolds-Middagh.

www.visitsolomons.com.sb/things-to-do/wwii-history/

This year marks the 84st commemoration of Battle of Gudalcanal that will be held in August 2026.

Both Acting CEO of Tourism Solomons (the official tourism board of the Solomons Islands) Dagnal Dereveke, and Head of Sales & Marketing Fiona Teama, commend Valor Tours on its continued effort to bring travelers together to experience the true history of the Solomon Islands.“Having a dedicated niche battlefield program, operated by a Valor Tours, Ltd., a reputable US-based company with local experts, and one that offers insight into our unique history, is a huge advantage for our existing tourism product,” says Dereveke.

“As America’s oldest and most experienced military history tour operator, we offer unparalleled military historic tours led by experienced historians and guides, and encourage family of veterans who served in the Solomon Islands, and avid history buffs to book now and travel later,” says Reynolds.

According to Reynolds, passengers will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the country’s distinctive sites that are rich in WWII history, giving travelers insight into the infamous Guadalcanal campaign of 1942 via the many wrecked US and Japanese aircraft, warships and relics.

Option 1 is a land-based 2026 individual WWII Guadalcanal year-round tours, priced from $1,230 USD per person, twin share that includes four nights hotel in deluxe accommodation, round-trip airport/hotel transfers, three full days of touring with a resident guide, ground transportation and water/land access fees, excluding air fare.

Option 2 is the 84th Commemoration of Battle of Guadalcanal’s “Return to Battle of the Guadalcanal” escorted group tour August 3-12, 2026, which is held annually every August, and one that coincides with the August commemoration of the landings, and features a week-long program that includes daily tours to the US Memorial on Skyline Drive, Red Beach, Barana Village and Observation Post, Tetere Armtracks, Alligator Creek, Tenaru School, Bloody Ridge, Coffins Corner, a day trip across Iron Bottom Sound to Tulagi and much more. Cost of this escorted tour, by Tour Leader Dean Armstrong, is priced at $4,200 per person for seven nights, twin share, and includes round-trip economy-class airfare from Los Angeles on Fiji Airways.

Option 3 is held every other year and is entitled, “Solomon Islands Cruise Up The Slot in 2027” where history buffs can visit several islands in the Solomons that were involved in WWII, including Guadalcanal, Tulagi, Gavutu, Savo Banika, Puvuvu, Gizo Rendova Plum Pudding, and Kalamangara. This tour includes seven nights of accommodations and all meals on the Bilikiki liveaboard, plus three nights at a hotel in the Solomon Islands, economy-class airfare on Fiji Airways from Los Angeles, and daily land based tours. For cost, email www.valortours.com.

For more information about specific tours or to obtain a 2026 or 2027 brochure, visit, www.valortours.com, outreach to the company at valortours@valortours.com or call 800-842-4504 or 415-332-7850. To request a specific tour, visit the company’s website to obtain a downloadable application forms:

http://valortours.com/Applicationform.pdf

About Solomon Islands:

A scattered archipelago of some 990-richly forested mountainous islands and low-lying coral atolls, the Solomon Islands offers a breathtakingly fresh destination for those travelers hardy enough to get off the beaten track and look for a new and very different experience. Solomon Islands is easily accessible via daily flights from Los Angeles International Airport via Fiji Airways with connections to the Solomon Islands in Fiji via both Solomon Airlines and Fiji Airways.

This emerging, multi-faceted South Pacific destination can cater to every taste, desire and budget with its myriad choice of accommodation – from the ‘full service’ hotels of the capital Honiara to boutique resort accommodation, eco-lodges and home-stays dotted across the entire archipelago.

The destination is fast attracting a brand new breed of travelers from around the world - WWII buffs, divers, family groups, bird watchers, honeymooners, sports fishermen, yachtsmen, culture-lovers and simply those looking to make their own tracks.

For additional information, visit www. https://www.visitsolomons.com.sb/

or https://www.visitsolomons.com.sb/things-to-do/wwii-history/

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