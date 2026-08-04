DentFirst Dental Care Expands Emergency Dental Appointment Availability Across All 12 Metro Atlanta Locations

Dr. Bryan Debowsky Dental Emergency: Can It Wait?

Metro Atlanta dentists say delaying treatment for certain dental emergencies can lead to more pain, higher costs, and even permanent tooth loss.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer activities, youth sports, and travel continue to keep families busy, DentFirst Dental Care is encouraging Metro Atlanta residents to recognize the warning signs of a true dental emergency and understand when prompt treatment can make all the difference.According to the American Dental Association, millions of emergency dental visits occur each year, yet many patients delay treatment because they aren't sure whether their condition can wait until the next business day. Unfortunately, postponing care for certain dental emergencies can increase the risk of infection, permanent tooth damage, and more extensive treatment."One of the questions we hear almost every day is, 'Can this wait until Monday?’ said Dr. Bryan Debowsky, Dentist, D.D.S. with DentFirst Dental Care. "The answer depends on the situation, but some dental emergencies simply shouldn't wait. Early treatment can often save a tooth, relieve pain faster, and prevent more serious complications."What qualifies as a dental emergency?A true dental emergency includes any condition that causes severe pain, significant bleeding, swelling, trauma, or the risk of losing a permanent tooth.Some of the most common emergencies include:• Severe tooth pain• Knocked-out permanent teeth• Facial swelling caused by infection• Broken tooth exposing the nerve• Dental abscesses• Heavy bleeding following an injury"Pain is your body's way of telling you something is wrong," Dr. Debowsky explained. "Ignoring those warning signs rarely makes the problem better."Is facial swelling an emergency?One symptom patients should never ignore is facial swelling.Swelling may indicate a dental infection has spread beyond the tooth and into surrounding areas. Left untreated, these infections can become serious."If swelling is increasing rapidly or is making it difficult to swallow or breathe, patients should seek immediate emergency medical care," Dr. Debowsky said. "Otherwise, they should contact a dentist as soon as possible because dental infections typically require treatment—not just antibiotics."What should you do if a crown falls off?Losing a dental crown can be alarming, but it isn't always a middle-of-the-night emergency.Patients should:• Save the crown.• Keep the exposed tooth clean.• Avoid chewing on that side.• Schedule an appointment as soon as possible.Temporary dental cement available at many pharmacies may help hold the crown in place while traveling, but it should never replace professional treatment.Can a broken tooth wait?That depends on the severity of the break.Minor chips without pain often can wait a short time, but deeper fractures that expose the nerve or cause significant discomfort should be evaluated immediately.What if a filling falls out?A missing filling may not require emergency treatment, but leaving the tooth exposed increases the risk of sensitivity, decay, and fractures.Prompt treatment helps protect the remaining tooth structure.What should you do if a tooth is knocked out?A knocked-out permanent tooth is one of the few true time-sensitive dental emergencies."The first hour is critical," Dr. Debowsky explained. "If possible, place the tooth back into the socket or keep it in milk while seeking immediate dental care."Quick treatment greatly improves the chances of saving the tooth.When should patients go to the emergency room instead of the dentist?Most dental emergencies should be treated by a dentist. However, patients should seek emergency medical care immediately if they experience:• Difficulty breathing• Difficulty swallowing• Uncontrolled bleeding• Suspected jaw fractures• Rapidly spreading facial swellingHelping Metro Atlanta Patients Make Informed DecisionsDentFirst hopes that educating patients before an emergency occurs will help reduce unnecessary pain and improve outcomes."Knowing what to do in those first few minutes can make all the difference," Dr. Debowsky said. "Our goal is to help patients feel confident about when to call their dentist and when immediate care is necessary."DentFirst Dental Care provides comprehensive emergency dental services through its 12 Metro Atlanta locations, offering same-day appointments whenever possible to help patients receive prompt treatment when dental emergencies occur.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.DentFirst.com About DentFirst Dental CareFounded in 1982, DentFirst Dental Care has served Metro Atlanta families for more than four decades. With 12 convenient locations and a team of general dentists and specialists, DentFirst provides comprehensive dental services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry , orthodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants , and emergency dental care

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