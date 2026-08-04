REsides Webinar to Explore the Future of Listing Control, Consumer Access, and MLS Relevance

Who controls the listing?

Industry leaders from Zillow, eXp Realty, and Giant Steps Advisors join REsides for a timely discussion on who controls listing data in today's marketplace.

As the industry evolves, we must be willing to ask difficult questions about access, transparency, and who ultimately benefits when listing data moves outside established industry channels” — Colette Stevenson

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the real estate industry grapples with shifting consumer expectations, evolving technology, and increasing competition for listing data, REsides, Inc. is convening a panel of respected industry leaders to examine one of the most consequential questions facing the business today: Who controls the listing?On August 11, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. EDT, REsides CEO Colette Stevenson will moderate "The Future of Listing Control: Who Gets a Seat at the Table?", a live webinar exploring the growing influence of consumer-driven listings, third-party portals, and the changing role of MLSs in the real estate ecosystem.For decades, MLSs have served as the backbone of listing distribution, cooperation, data accuracy, and market transparency. Yet a growing share of For Sale By Owner (FSBO) and other listing activity now occurs outside the MLS, often under the control of national portals and alternative platforms.The webinar will bring together leading voices from across the industry, including:• Holly Mabery, Chief Brokerage Officer, eXp Realty• Curt Beardsley, Vice President of Industry Development, Zillow Group• Greg Robertson, Founder, Giant Steps AdvisorsTogether, the panel will discuss whether the industry should continue allowing FSBO activity to exist outside traditional MLS structures or pursue new models that preserve listing quality, professional oversight, consumer confidence, and local marketplace governance.A Conversation About More Than Listings"As the industry evolves, we must be willing to ask difficult questions about access, transparency, and who ultimately benefits when listing data moves outside established industry channels," said Colette Stevenson, CEO of REsides, Inc. "This conversation isn't about preserving the status quo. It's about exploring how MLSs, brokers, agents, and consumers can continue to benefit from an ecosystem built on trust, accuracy, and cooperation."Topics to be explored include:• The growing influence of portals in listing distribution• The role of MLSs in an increasingly fragmented marketplace• Consumer participation and expectations around listing access• Broker value and professional oversight in the age of AI• The future ownership, stewardship, and governance of listing dataWhy It MattersThe discussion comes at a pivotal time for the real estate industry as technology platforms seek greater control over listing visibility and consumer engagement. Questions surrounding who can submit listings, where those listings appear, and who governs the rules of distribution are becoming increasingly important to brokers, agents, MLS organizations, and consumers alike.For professionals focused on the future of brokerage services, listing ownership, market transparency, and MLS innovation, this webinar promises a candid exchange of perspectives from leaders representing multiple sides of the industry.The Future of Listing Control: Who Gets a Seat at the Table?Date: August 11, 2026Time: 1:00 p.m. EDTRegistration is open now.REsides, Inc. is an independent, broker-centric Multiple Listing Service pioneering a borderless MLS model designed to give brokers and agents greater control over their business and data. Built on innovation, transparency, and collaboration, REsides is committed to advancing the interests of real estate professionals while enhancing consumer access to accurate and reliable property information.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.