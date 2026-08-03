Dental Cement Market Research Reveals Path To $2.45 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company's Dental Cement Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dental cement market has been experiencing significant growth recently, reflecting the increasing demand for dental restorations and advanced adhesive materials. As dental care continues to evolve, this market is set to see further expansion driven by multiple factors including technological advancements and rising dental health awareness. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional influences, and emerging trends shaping this sector.

Dental Cement Market Size and Its Growth Trajectory

The dental cement market has witnessed robust growth over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $1.91 billion in 2025 to $2.01 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This historical growth is largely due to a rise in restorative dental treatments, a higher incidence of dental caries, expansion of dental clinic infrastructure, growing use of crowns and bridges, and the wide availability of various cement formulations. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.45 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this future growth include increasing demand for minimally invasive dentistry, growing popularity of cosmetic dental procedures, a stronger focus on biocompatible materials, expansion in dental tourism, and rising investments in advanced dental materials. Key trends during the forecast period involve wider adoption of resin-modified dental cements, higher demand for materials with strong bonding capabilities, preferences for aesthetic restorative options, increased use of moisture-tolerant formulations, and enhanced emphasis on long-lasting restoration durability.

Download a free sample of the dental cement market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13420&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Dental Cement and Its Purpose in Dentistry

Dental cement serves as an adhesive substance used in various dental applications to bond, secure, or fill restorations. It plays a critical role in enhancing the structural stability of teeth and dental prosthetics by providing support and maintaining the integrity of the restoration. This material is essential for ensuring the durability and functionality of dental treatments.

Rising Dental Disease Prevalence as a Key Market Driver

One of the main factors propelling the dental cement market is the growing prevalence of dental diseases. These conditions affect teeth, gums, oral tissues, and supporting structures, creating a consistent need for restorative dental solutions. Dental cement is crucial for attaching crowns, fillings, and other prosthetic devices, thus restoring function and stability in affected teeth. For example, a report from Mint Dental Center in the UK forecasts that the proportion of the UK population impacted by gum disease will rise from 42% to 54% by 2050, highlighting a significant increase in dental health issues and the consequent demand for dental cement products.

View the full dental cement market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-cement-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

The Influence of Dental Disease Trends on Market Expansion

As dental diseases become more widespread, the necessity for durable and effective dental cements correspondingly grows. This ongoing rise in oral health problems not only boosts demand for restorative procedures but also encourages innovation and diversification in cement formulations. The trend underscores the critical role that dental cement plays in modern dental care and market growth.

Dominant Regions in the Dental Cement Market Landscape

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the dental cement market, reflecting the region’s advanced dental infrastructure and high awareness levels. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising dental tourism, and improving access to dental care services. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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