Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project Planned on Multiple Highways in the Mitchell Area

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Aug. 3, 2026

Contact:

Paulette Huber, Project Engineer, 605-770-3036

MITCHELL, S.D. - On Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, chip seal and fog seal applications are scheduled to begin on several highways in the Mitchell area. The contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order, with all timeframes being approximate and weather dependent.

S.D. Highway 42 – 26 miles from junction S.D. Highway 37 east to junction S.D. Highway 262 at Bridgewater. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is six days. The fog seal will take another three days to complete.

S.D. Highway 44 – 16 miles from junction S.D. Highway 47 east to the Missouri River bridge. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is four days. The fog seal will take another three days to complete.

George S. Mickelson Shoreline Drive – two miles from junction Interstate 90L. The time to complete this chip seal on this section is one day. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

Interstate Highway 90 westbound/eastbound – 25 miles each route from west of exit 272 (Pukwana) east to one mile east of exit 296 (White Lake). The project work on this route will take place on the outside shoulder of the Interstate and on the ramps at exits 272, 284, and 289. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is three days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete.

S.D. Highway 45 – approximately one-half mile from north of I-90 to south of I-90 in Kimball. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is half a day. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

Interstate 90P – one-half mile from south of I-90 to the junction of Old Highway 16 at White Lake. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is half a day. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

Interstate 90 westbound/eastbound – 14 miles each route from east of exit 319 (Mount Vernon) east to just west of the James River bridge east of Mitchell. The work on this route will take place on the shoulders of the Interstate and on the ramps and crossroads at exit 319 and exit 325. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is three days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete.

Interstate 90 westbound/eastbound – 15 miles each route from mile marker 362 east to mile marker 377. The work on this route will take place on the shoulders of the Interstate and on the ramps and crossroads at exits 368 and 374. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is three days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete.

S.D. Highway 38 – 11 miles from the Hanson County line east to junction U.S. Highway 281 at Salem. The time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another two days to complete.



Traffic Impacts:

On the I-90 eastbound/westbound routes, traffic will be reduced to one lane through the project with the use of signs, arrow boards, and channelizing devices. A delay of approximately five minutes can be expected while traveling through the work zone.

On all other routes, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work zone during daytime hours. Loose gravel will be present for a period of four to 48 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the speed limit, if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame.

The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on the $6.1 million contract. The overall project completion date is Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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