Miami Dade College and MDC Online Featured by Presidents Forum for AI Student Success Innovation

Miami Dade College and MDC Online were featured by Presidents Forum for using AI to support student engagement and success through measurable outcomes.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Dade College (MDC) and MDC Online are being spotlighted by Presidents Forum and Kyron Learning for their innovative use of artificial intelligence to support student success. The feature, Beyond the Hype: Measuring the Real Effectiveness of AI Learning Tools, highlights the College's AI Student Success Platform and examines how MDC is using AI to improve student persistence through measurable outcomes rather than technology adoption alone.

The article includes an interview and accompanying podcast with Nestor Pereira, Vice Provost for Academic and Learning Technologies and MDC Online at Miami Dade College, who discusses the development of LUCY, MDC's AI Student Success Platform, and the College's collaboration with Kyron Learning. In the interview, Pereira discusses how Miami Dade College approached AI with a clear focus on addressing a real student challenge: helping more students stay engaged and succeed in their courses.

"It's encouraging to see this work recognized because our goal has always been to use AI with purpose," said Nestor Pereira, Vice Provost for Academic and Learning Technologies. "We started with a student challenge, not a technology challenge, and every decision we've made has focused on helping students persist and succeed."

According to the Presidents Forum article, students who actively engaged with MDC's AI learning tools demonstrated higher pass rates and stronger persistence than comparable students who did not use the tools. It also cites positive feedback from students and faculty, highlighting the impact of personalized support for learners and actionable insights for instructors.

The feature presents Miami Dade College as an example of how higher education institutions can implement AI thoughtfully by focusing on measurable student outcomes rather than technology adoption alone. The recognition also reinforces MDC Online's continued investment in its AI Student Success Platform, which combines personalized learning support with faculty insights to help students stay engaged throughout their academic journey.

To read the full article and listen to the accompanying podcast, visit the Presidents Forum website: https://presidentsforum.org/2026/07/06/beyond-the-hype-measuring-the-real-effectiveness-of-ai-learning-tools/.

About Miami Dade College Online

MDC Online offers students the flexibility to earn degrees and certificates from anywhere, on their schedule. With a wide variety of programs and courses taught by expert faculty, MDC Online empowers learners to pursue their educational and career aspirations while maintaining work-life balance and navigating today's economic challenges.

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