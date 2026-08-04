Columbia, MD Family Law Firm Awards $1,000 to First-Ever Winner of The Legacy of Education Scholarship

Winner of the Legacy of Education Scholarship

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DM Family Law is proud to announce that Salome Tolvaisas has been selected as the firm's first-ever Legacy of Education Scholarship recipient for the Spring 2026 semester. The scholarship was created for the children of educators, including licensed teachers and professors, in recognition of the impact educators have on their communities and on the students they raise at home.

Salome will be an incoming freshman at the University of St. Thomas this fall, where she plans to study international business and psychology. Her father, a university instructor who teaches U.S. History, played a significant role in shaping her path. Growing up alongside his work in the classroom gave Salome a close view of what teaching demands, and it instilled in her a deep appreciation for education that she now carries into her own studies. DM Family Law is proud to support Salome as she pursues her degree.

Applicants for the Legacy of Education Scholarship must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and provide proof of enrollment at an accredited school. This $1,000 scholarship is intended to recognize students who come from educator households and who have shown dedication to their academic goals. Students interested in applying for the Fall 2026 scholarship cycle can visit https://www.dmfamilylaw.com/scholarship for eligibility details and application instructions.

About DM Family Law

At DM Family Law, we handle divorce and family law cases for clients in Columbia, Maryland, and the surrounding communities, including Annapolis, Clarksville, Crofton, Elkridge, and more. Our firm is committed to guiding families through difficult legal transitions with clear counsel and steady representation. To schedule a consultation, visit https://www.dmfamilylaw.com/ or call 443-545-8100.



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