MaineDOT to Temporarily Close Route 202 Ramp in Bangor/Hampden
MaineDOT to Temporarily Close Route 202 Ramp in Bangor/Hampden
BANGOR/HAMPDEN – August 3, 2026 — The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will be closing the on-ramp from northbound Route 202 to westbound I-395 on August 12 from 9AM to 3PM for bridge rail work.
Drivers heading northbound on Route 202 towards I-395 should use Exit 3B on I-395 onto Main Street in Bangor and take the next on ramp to get onto I-395 westbound.
Message boards are in place advising of the upcoming closure and there are detour signs along the detour route.
The contractor for this project is Eurovia Atlantic Coast/Northeast Construction of Bangor, Maine.
The contract amount is $7,373,653.00.
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