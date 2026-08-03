MaineDOT to Temporarily Close Route 202 Ramp in Bangor/Hampden

BANGOR/HAMPDEN – August 3, 2026 — The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will be closing the on-ramp from northbound Route 202 to westbound I-395 on August 12 from 9AM to 3PM for bridge rail work.

Drivers heading northbound on Route 202 towards I-395 should use Exit 3B on I-395 onto Main Street in Bangor and take the next on ramp to get onto I-395 westbound.

Message boards are in place advising of the upcoming closure and there are detour signs along the detour route.

The contractor for this project is Eurovia Atlantic Coast/Northeast Construction of Bangor, Maine.

The contract amount is $7,373,653.00.