London-Based Singer-Songwriter Tommy Stoneberg Releases New Single "World on Dire"

Tommy Stoneberg

The self-produced pop track runs three minutes and follows his 2018 album "The Wonder of Things To Come (Part One).”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tommy Stoneberg, a London-based singer, songwriter, and producer, has released " World on Fire ," a new pop single he wrote, performed, and produced. The track runs three minutes and one second and is available across major streaming services."World on fire" sits at a mid-tempo pace of roughly 78 beats per minute. The arrangement opens quietly and adds layers across the opening minute. The melody carries the song through a slow build rather than an immediate hook.The track reaches its fullest point around the two-and-a-half-minute mark. Stoneberg then pulls the arrangement back for the closing passage, letting the final bars settle instead of running out on a repeated chorus.Stoneberg produced the record himself in Logic Pro. He completed five mix passes before signing off on the version released to streaming platforms. The finished master holds a loudness range of roughly four and a half units, in line with contemporary pop releases, and keeps a bright top end that leaves room for the vocal above the rhythm section."The melody came first on this one, and everything else got built to serve it," said Tommy Stoneberg. "I wanted something that stays with people after the last note. Producing it myself meant I could keep working the arrangement until it matched what I heard in my head.”The single follows a catalogue Stoneberg has built since 2015. He released "Elvis Dance to the Music" that year, followed by "Wild World" in 2016. His album "The Wonder of Things To Come (Part One)" arrived in 2018 and includes the track "Happy Monday". Apple Music lists his work under pop. The new single marks his first release since that album.Stoneberg writes, records, and produces his own material in London without label backing. He handles every stage of each release, covering songwriting, recording, production, and the final mix, and distributes directly to streaming platforms.The artist publishes music videos and performance footage on his YouTube channel, which serves as the primary home for visual releases alongside the audio catalogue on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music."Working independently means the record that reaches listeners is the record I actually made," said Stoneberg. "Nobody sanded the edges off it.”"World on fire" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Listeners can follow Stoneberg on social media for release news and studio updates. Press enquiries, interview requests, and review copies can be directed to the media contact listed below.Watch World on Fire by Tommy Stoneberg on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlNlGjDJSUw About Tommy StonebergTommy Stoneberg is a singer, songwriter, and producer based in London, United Kingdom. He writes, performs, and produces his own material as an independent artist. His released work includes the singles "Elvis Dance to the Music" (2015) and "Wild World" (2016), and the album "The Wonder of Things To Come (Part One)" (2018), which features the track "Happy Monday". His catalogue is distributed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.Listen and FollowYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tommystonebergmusic Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3NcAal1GPni215Xwqn5LTb Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tommy-stoneberg/465222287 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.co.uk/artists/B007W98L8U/tommy-stoneberg Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tommystoneberg786/ X: https://x.com/stoneberg2222

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