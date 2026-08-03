Catseye Pest Control Acquires Security Pest Elimination And Biologic Pest Control, Expanding Its Family of Brands

Catseye Pest Control, now serving customers through an expanded family of brands.

Acquisitions expand Catseye’s Massachusetts footprint and mark an important step in building a multi-brand pest control platform across the Northeast

These are meaningful acquisitions and an exciting step in our growth story.” — Joe Dingwall, Chief Executive Officer

TEWKSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catseye Pest Control ( catseyepest.com ), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control services, announced it has acquired two established Massachusetts pest control companies — Security Pest Elimination of Lowell and Biologic Pest Control of Walpole. The acquisitions are a key milestone in building the Catseye family of brands, a growing platform of trusted pest control companies serving customers across the region.Security Pest Elimination, founded in 1993, has served residential and commercial customers throughout Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire for more than three decades, with a reputation for guaranteed results in termite, rodent, ant, bed bug, and wildlife control. Biologic Pest Control, founded in 2006, has built a loyal base of commercial customers across the region. Both companies bring deep local roots and experienced teams to the Catseye family of brands.As part of the acquisitions, customers of both Security Pest Elimination and Biologic Pest Control now join the Catseye family of brands and will continue to receive pest control services backed by Catseye’s team, resources, and service standards.“These are meaningful acquisitions and an exciting step in our growth story,” said Joe Dingwall, Chief Executive Officer of Catseye Pest Control and USX Pest. “Security Pest and Biologic have each spent decades earning the trust of their customers, and we’re honored to welcome them into the Catseye family of brands. We look forward to many more steps like this in the months and years ahead.”“After more than 30 years in business, I chose to partner with Catseye Pest Control based on Catseye’s honesty and ability to deliver what was promised — that set them apart from other prospective buyers,” said Deborah Devincent, owner of Security Pest Elimination. “I found a company I could trust with my valued customers, and giving my technicians access to corporate-level benefits and career growth was very important to me. The process has been quick and smooth — I highly recommend Catseye Pest Control.”“I chose Catseye because its people, at every level, were all in and hands on,” said Megan Rogers, owner of Biologic Pest Control. “Their professionalism, integrity, and genuine commitment to outstanding customer service have built a business on trust, and I knew my clients would be in excellent hands with them.”Catseye intends to maintain the high level of service customers of both companies have come to expect while giving them access to the broader expertise and capabilities of the Catseye family of brands, which also includes their renowned Cat-Guard Exclusion Systems. The company views these acquisitions as the beginning of a broader expansion effort and anticipates additional brands joining the family in the period ahead.About Catseye Pest ControlCatseye Pest Control provides residential and commercial pest control and wildlife management services. Committed to safe, effective, and lasting results, Catseye serves customers through a team of trained professionals dedicated to protecting homes and businesses across its family of brands. To learn more, visit https://www.catseyepest.com/catseye-family-of-brands/

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