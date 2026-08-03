LB Capital Appoints Jon Denton as Director of Sponsorships

Denton will oversee sponsorship opportunities connected to the Build It To Sell It Conference, Winners' Circle, Mastermind events, Shop Tours, training programs, digital content, and other LB Capital initiatives

Denton will lead strategic sponsor relationships across LB Capital, Build It To Sell It, Winners' Circle, and the company’s growing event portfolio.

I am excited to help LB Capital build a sponsor community that supports our events, our members, and the continued growth of the home service industry.” — Jon Denton

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital is pleased to announce that Jon Denton has joined the company as Director of Sponsorships.In this role, Denton will lead the development and management of strategic sponsor relationships across LB Capital’s expanding portfolio of brands, programs, and events. His responsibilities will include identifying aligned partners, developing high-value sponsorship opportunities, strengthening sponsor engagement, and ensuring that every relationship delivers measurable value for sponsors and the home service business owners LB Capital serves.Denton brings a strong background in sales, business development, franchise growth, and relationship management. His career includes leadership experience in software and technology sales, as well as franchise development within the home service industry.During his time with HorsePower Brands, Denton worked in franchise development and supported the expansion of home service brands, including Heroes Lawn Care. His experience connecting entrepreneurs with growth opportunities gives him a valuable understanding of how to create partnerships that serve both the business and the people behind it.“Jon knows how to build relationships, create opportunities, and bring the right people together,” Lance Bachmann, founder and CEO of LB Capital, said. “Our sponsors are an important part of the value we provide to business owners. Jon will ensure those relationships are strategic, well-supported, and built to create meaningful results for everyone involved.”Denton will oversee sponsorship opportunities connected to the Build It To Sell It Conference , Winners' Circle, Mastermind events , Shop Tours, training programs, digital content, and other LB Capital initiatives.His appointment comes as LB Capital continues to expand its national presence and create more opportunities for home service business owners to connect with trusted technology providers, financial partners, marketing organizations, and other industry resources.“The best sponsorships are not transactions,” Denton said. “They are partnerships built around shared goals, trust, and a clear understanding of how each organization can create value for the audience. I am excited to help LB Capital build a sponsor community that supports our events, our members, and the continued growth of the home service industry.”Before entering business development and franchise growth, Denton was a quarterback at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he earned national recognition and set multiple freshman passing records. That experience helped shape the preparation, competitiveness, and team-first leadership style he brings to his professional career.“Jon is competitive, disciplined, and focused on winning the right way,” Bachmann added. “He understands that a great partnership starts with listening, delivering value, and doing what you say you are going to do. We are excited to have him on the team.”LB Capital proudly welcomes Jon Denton and looks forward to the relationships, opportunities, and long-term partnerships he will help create.LB Capital is an operator-led investment and advisory company focused on helping roofing and home service businesses become more scalable, profitable, and valuable. Through strategic partnerships, operational support, leadership development, technology, and the Build It To Sell It framework, LB Capital helps business owners create companies that can grow beyond them.About Build It To Sell ItBuild It To Sell It provides education, events, coaching, and resources for home service business owners who want to strengthen operations, develop leaders, increase profitability, and build companies that are less dependent on the owner.

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