Greenville Man Injured in ATV Crash in New Ipswich
CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Zachary Abrahamsson
(603) 271-3361
August 3, 2026
New Ipswich, NH – On August 1, 2026, at approximately 10:15 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a call about an ATV crash that had occurred on private property on Appleton Road in New Ipswich. The crash resulted in an injury to a male subject.
New Ipswich Fire Department, New Ipswich Police Department, Souhegan Valley Ambulance, Peterborough Ambulance, and a Conservation Officer with New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the scene of the crash. Kevin Parenteau, 55, of Greenville, New Hampshire, was riding his ATV in a sand pit with two other individuals when Parenteau was thrown from his machine and sustained significant injuries. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that Parenteau’s machine went airborne for a short distance before landing perpendicular to the direction of travel causing Parenteau to be thrown from the machine.
Although this crash remains under investigation, it appears that operator error was a contributing factor. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind people to always wear helmets and to not exceed their riding abilities when operating an OHRV.
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