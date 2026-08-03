Woman Injured in ATV Crash in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

August 3, 2026

Berlin, NH – On Friday, July 31, 2026, at 9:54 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash with injuries in Berlin. The operator of the ATV was identified as Teeana Caton, 32, of South Paris, Maine. Caton was operating on the Yamaha Connector Trail in Berlin when the crash occurred.

Caton was attempting to navigate a slight left turn on a rocky and uneven portion of the trail. While operating over a divot in the trail, Caton lost control of the machine, causing her to fall off the right side of the ATV and onto the hard ground. The ATV continued moving until it was ultimately stopped by trees on the left side of the trail. Caton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained multiple injuries as a result.

Caton was riding with a family member at the time of the crash. Directly after the crash, Caton made a 911 phone call requesting medical aid. The family member then transferred Caton onto his ATV and transported her to Route 110 in Berlin while they awaited emergency services. Fish and Game Conservation Officers, Berlin EMS, and Berlin Police Department arrived promptly on scene. Caton was ultimately transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of her injuries.

This crash is still under investigation at this time.

Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV enthusiasts to always operate with attention to changing trail conditions.