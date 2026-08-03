Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Research Explores Growth Within A $1.12 Billion Opportunity

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The Business Research Company's Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The dental air polishing unit market has been showing consistent growth, driven by various factors related to dental care advancements and patient preferences. As technology improves and awareness about oral hygiene increases, this sector is positioned for steady expansion in the coming years. Below, we explore the market size, key drivers, leading regions, and the trends shaping the future of dental air polishing units.

Steady Growth in the Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Size

The market for dental air polishing units has been expanding gradually, with its value expected to rise from $0.92 billion in 2025 to $0.96 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth during the past years is largely due to an increase in routine dental cleanings, a rise in plaque and stain issues, the proliferation of dental clinics, dentists’ preference for efficient instruments, and growing awareness about oral hygiene.

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Projected Expansion Through 2030 in the Dental Air Polishing Unit Market

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2%. Several factors are expected to fuel this progress, including the surge in cosmetic dentistry procedures, the need for quicker chairside treatments, wider adoption in emerging markets, continual innovation in polishing powders, and the expansion of preventive oral care programs. Prominent trends during this period will include a shift toward minimally invasive cleaning techniques, heightened demand for aesthetic dental solutions, increased use in periodontal therapies, a focus on patient comfort, and growth in preventive dental care initiatives.

Understanding What a Dental Air Polishing Unit Does

A dental air polishing unit is a specialized tool designed to clean and polish teeth by spraying a fine mist composed of air, water, and an abrasive polishing powder, such as sodium bicarbonate. This technique effectively removes plaque, stains, and biofilm from the tooth surface more efficiently and comfortably than traditional hand polishing methods. These units play a key role in dental cleanings, periodontal therapy, and cosmetic treatments by improving oral hygiene and enhancing tooth appearance.

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Growing Cosmetic Dentistry Demand as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary forces encouraging growth in the dental air polishing unit market is the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetic dentistry includes treatments that improve the look of teeth, gums, and overall smiles, such as whitening, veneers, and orthodontic procedures. This demand has been fueled by increasing awareness about aesthetics, greatly influenced by social media and celebrity culture. Dental air polishing units contribute to cosmetic dentistry by effectively removing stains and plaque, helping teeth look brighter and smoother for better aesthetic outcomes. For example, in July 2023, a report from Dentistry.co.uk revealed that one-third of people under 35 in the UK had undergone a cosmetic dental procedure in the past year, spending an average of $4,800 (£3,677). Moreover, 10% of those aged 25-34 invested $32,500 (£25,000) or more. These statistics highlight how the surge in cosmetic treatments is propelling demand for dental air polishing units.

North America’s Market Leadership and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the dental air polishing unit market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis also covers other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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