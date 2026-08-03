A historic milestone: The American University of Rome celebrates record-setting fundraising year

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AUR has closed out its most successful fundraising year in the institution’s history, securing a record $3.5 million in new gifts and commitments.

This record-setting year demonstrates that our supporters believe in our mission as deeply as we do.” — Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American University of Rome (AUR) has closed out its most successful fundraising year in the institution’s history, securing a record $3.5 million in new gifts and commitments. Driven by extraordinary generosity from alumni, parents, trustees, and international supporters, this banner fiscal year marks a defining moment for AUR as it expands its campus and deepens institutional impact.

Highlighting this historic achievement was a transformative $1.6 million lead gift from an anonymous donor, representing the largest single contribution in the university’s history and serving as a powerful endorsement of AUR’s strategic direction.

Key Highlights:

• Unprecedented Support from the Board of Trustees: Institutional leadership reached new heights, with the Board of Trustees committing $2.1 million in overall philanthropic support over the past two years—demonstrating their extraordinary personal investment to propel university priorities and ensure strategic momentum.

• The Launch of The Founders Circle: Unveiled to recognize leadership-level annual giving ($1,000+), The Founders Circle has generated unrestricted and flexible funding to support immediate institutional priorities, classroom innovation, and experiential learning.

• Historic Giving Day Engagement: AUR's annual Giving Day shattered previous participation records, uniting alumni, families, faculty, and staff across multiple continents to directly support campus initiatives, field trips, and student life.

• Capital & Campus Enhancements: Philanthropic investments have directly fueled the preservation and modernization of AUR’s Janiculum Hill campus, supporting plans for the first-ever on-campus residential space, state-of-the-art technology, and upgraded classrooms, labs, studios, and learning centers.

Driving Momentum for the Future:

"At AUR, we believe education should open worlds," said President Scott Sprenger. "It should expand horizons, challenge assumptions, and prepare students to lead across cultures and borders. This record-setting year demonstrates that our supporters believe in that mission as deeply as we do. Their generosity is helping ensure that future generations of students will continue to discover what becomes possible when the world comes together in Rome."

As AUR prepares for the public launch of its comprehensive campaign, this historic fundraising year provides a powerful foundation for the university's next chapter. Building on this unprecedented momentum, AUR will continue investing in scholarships, academic innovation, campus expansion, and the distinctive international education that has defined the university for more than 55 years.

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