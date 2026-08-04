Giffa’s Enchanting Adventure Continues with Expansion of Imaginary Friends™ Collection

Giffa Yeti Giffa Troll Giffa Bigfoot

Giffa adds Troll, Bigfoot, and Mammoth to its successful Imaginary Friends collection

These aren’t simply plush toys—they become adventure partners, trusted companions, and lifelong friends.” — Danny Song, President of Goffa Toys

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every great adventure begins with a little imagination and perhaps an unforgettable friend. Giffa , the luxury plush brand of Goffa International Corp. , is set to build on the early success of its wildly popular Imaginary Friends ™ collection with the introduction of three charming new characters.Giffa’s new Troll, Bigfoot, and Mammoth (MSRP $29.99) bring even more magic, wonder, and storytelling possibilities to one of the company’s most imaginative and fastest-growing plush lines.Created to inspire open-ended play and become cherished companions, the Imaginary Friends collection encourages children to dream beyond the ordinary while creating adventures uniquely their own. From mythical forests and mysterious mountains to prehistoric landscapes, each Imaginary Friend invites children to stretch their creativity and discover where their imagination can take them.The expansion builds on the strong retailer and consumer response the Imaginary Friends collection has received since its debut. Featuring distinctive personalities, whimsical designs, and Giffa’s signature ultra-soft fabrics, the collection continues to resonate with families seeking toys that encourage meaningful, screen-free play while providing comfort and companionship.“Children naturally see wonder, which is what inspired our Imaginary Friends collection,” said Danny Song, President of Goffa Toys, a family-owned toy manufacturer with over 40 years of experience. “We’re thrilled by the response that our Imaginary Friends collection has received. Adding Troll, Bigfoot, and Mammoth gives children even more opportunities to create stories, build confidence through imaginative play, and experience the joy of having a loyal friend by their side. These aren’t simply plush toys—they become adventure partners, trusted companions, and lifelong friends.”Developmental experts have long recognized imaginative play as an essential part of childhood, helping children strengthen creativity, language development, critical thinking skills, emotional expression, and social confidence. Giffa’s Imaginary Friends collection embraces those benefits by encouraging children to invent characters, create stories, and explore limitless possibilities through play.True to Giffa’s reputation, Imaginary Friends are crafted with premium materials for an elevated plush experience that combines luxury softness and meaningful play at an accessible price point.The expanded Imaginary Friends collection is ideal for specialty toy stores, gift retailers, museum shops, and boutiques seeking plush products that pair premium quality with meaningful play value. Joining top-selling characters like Dragon, Yeti, Dino, and Unicorn, the addition of Troll, Bigfoot, and Mammoth broadens the line's overall appeal while providing retailers fresh opportunities to merchandise one of Giffa’s most successful brands.“We’ve had a very enthusiastic, interactive response to the Imaginary Friends collection,” Song explained. “Giffa is actively fielding consumer and retailer suggestions for even more characters. It’s been fun to see the requests that have included Chupacabra, Loch Ness, Albatwitch, and other cryptids.”The newest characters are now shipping to specialty retailers nationwide.Imaginary Friends join other popular Giffa designer collections, including the multi-award winning Howdy Partners, Cuddly Critters, Etta and Friends, Restie Besties, Mochi Puffs, Fluffy Friends, Bear Families, Giffa Baby, and Giffa Classics.About Giffa USA: Giffa is the luxury plush brand of Goffa International Corp. Headquartered in New Jersey, and with a second warehouse in Texas, Goffa has one of the largest capacities of any gift company in the U.S. for state-of-the-art blowing processes to stuff plush. Goffa sources the finest materials worldwide for its Giffa brand. The largest designs are sewn into plush skins before being shipped to the blowing factories in the U.S., a tremendous savings for a luxury brand that is passed along to consumers. With its tagline of “Gifts from the Heart” the Giffa brand is positioned with a caring, high-quality message that translates to the recipient of any Giffa plush. For more information, visit the company website at www.giffausa.com and follow the company on Instagram.

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