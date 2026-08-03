Updates to Mandated Reporting Laws and a Reminder of the Maine DOE Model Policy for Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Education and Response

During the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Maine Legislature, LD 2105, An Act to Update Maine’s Mandated Reporting Laws, was passed. On April 13, 2026, it became Public Law Chapter 667.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is sharing this information to ensure school administrative units (SAUs) are aware of the law’s implications for schools, as it requires SAUs to adopt and implement policy and education regarding child sexual abuse prevention education and response.

The following is a summary of the impact of the updates to the mandated reporting laws on SAUs:

School personnel, along with other designated professionals, shall immediately, within 24 hours, report or cause a report to be made to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) when they know or have reasonable cause to suspect that a child has been or is likely to be abused or neglected or that a suspicious child death has occurred. The individual with first-hand knowledge of the suspected abuse or neglect is expected to make the report whenever possible. When the person reporting is acting in a professional capacity within an institution, agency, or facility, that individual must also immediately notify the person in charge or a designated agent, who is then responsible for ensuring the report is made. Staff may also report directly to DHHS. Internal reporting procedures may be established but must not conflict with statutory requirements. All mandated reporters are required to complete DHHS-approved training at least once every two years (previously every four years).

Policy Review and Recommended Actions

The Maine DOE has received inquiries regarding whether SAUs must revise their child sexual abuse prevention and response policies in light of these statutory changes. The need for revision depends on how local policies are written. SAUs should:

Model Policy Requirements

Maine law requires SAUs that operate a public preschool program or serve students in kindergarten through grade five to adopt a written policy on child sexual abuse prevention education and response that is consistent with the model policy developed by Maine DOE.

The Maine DOE model policy, originally developed in 2015 and subsequently updated, was created in consultation with DHHS, the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA), the Maine School Management Association (MSMA), and other stakeholders representing school boards, administrators, educators, and families. The policy reflects nationally recognized best practices that include:

Child sexual abuse response and reporting procedures.

Training requirements for school personnel on prevention and awareness.

Age-appropriate prevention education for students aligned with the Maine Learning Results and delivered by qualified instructors.

School-based response protocols.

Access to resources for victims and non-offending caregivers for services and support.

Technical Assistance and Resources

The Maine DOE has developed model policy guidance in partnership with the Children’s Safety Partnership to support SAUs in policy development and implementation. The Maine DOE, MECASA, and regional sexual assault prevention and response centers are available to provide technical assistance and training.

For more information, please contact Susan Berry, Maine DOE Health Education and Health Promotion Specialist, at susan.berry@maine.gov.