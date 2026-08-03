NJ Chamber of Commerce Foundation's high school career readiness program earns honors at national conference

Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey (JAG NJ), a program administered by the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Foundation, received multiple national awards recognizing its success in preparing New Jersey students for college, careers and life.

The honors were presented on July 13 during the Jobs for America's Graduates EDGE Conference in Long Beach, California, where JAG affiliates from across the country gathered to celebrate excellence and share best practices.

For the fifth consecutive year, JAG NJ earned the prestigious ‘6-of-6 Award’ for meeting or exceeding all six of JAG National's core performance metrics. Four programs also met all five national performance benchmarks for non-senior JAG participants, grades 10-11.

The metrics recognize achievement in graduation rates, employment rates, full-time employment, total positive outcomes, student connectivity and postsecondary education enrollment, highlighting JAG-NJ's commitment to helping young people successfully transition from high school to higher education and the workforce.

Also receiving the ‘6-of-6 Award’ were JAG-NJ chapters in the following schools:

Malcolm X Shabazz High School (JAG Specialist Rafeeza Shahabudeen)

Pinelands Regional High School (JAG Specialist Maureen Neuner)

Plainfield High School – Cohort 1 (JAG Specialist Jennifer Bogar)

Plainfield High School – Cohort 2 (JAG Specialist Michael Esquerre)

Rahway High School (JAG Specialist Leon Bunion)

Weequahic High School #2 (JAG Specialist Dr. Alyson Holt)

Willingboro High School (JAG Specialist Kenneth Scott)

Receiving the ‘5-of-5 Award’ were JAG NJ programs in the following schools:

Malcolm X Shabazz High School (JAG Specialist Rafeeza Shahabudeen)

Plainfield High School – Cohort 1 (JAG Specialist Jennifer Bogar)

Rahway High School (JAG Specialist Leon Bunion)

Willingboro High School (JAG Specialist Kenneth Scott)

High Performer Awards

Several JAG New Jersey educators and leaders received individual national honors for their outstanding contributions to student success.

Leon Bunion, JAG Specialist at Rahway High School, was named 2026 New Jersey Specialist of the Year, recognizing his exceptional leadership in delivering the JAG program. Bunion also received the Employer and Community Impact Award for connecting students with meaningful career opportunities and cultivating strong partnerships with local employers.

Jennifer Bogar, JAG Specialist at Plainfield High School, and Maureen Neuner, JAG Specialist at Pinelands Regional High School, each earned the JAG Advantage Implementor Award for excellence in implementing the JAG model and helping students achieve positive outcomes.

The JAG Cornerstone Award – New Jersey was presented to Elizabeth Clark, a former JAG faculty member and specialist who now serves as a management consultant for JAG New Jersey. The award recognizes individuals whose behind-the-scenes leadership strengthens the JAG mission by building trust, fostering a sense of belonging and ensuring students feel supported, valued and prepared for success beyond high school.

"Each year, about 100,000 students enter their senior year of high school in New Jersey, and roughly 91,000 graduate," said Donna Custard, president of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "JAG New Jersey is focused on the students who are at risk of not crossing that stage. We help them earn their diplomas while equipping them with the skills, confidence and support they need to succeed in college, careers and life."

"For more than 40 years, Jobs for America's Graduates has transformed the lives of young people across the country, and for more than a decade JAG New Jersey has helped more than 5,000 students gain the skills, support, training and mentoring they need to succeed after high school," said Sandra Strothers, executive director of Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey. "I couldn't be prouder of our students and grateful for our outstanding JAG specialists, employer partners, funders, advisory board members and volunteers. Their commitment has opened doors for countless young people, and these national awards reflect both the remarkable achievements of our students and the dedication of everyone who helps them reach their goals."

How the Program Works

In the JAG NJ program, students chosen by teachers and guidance departments study leadership and employment skills, and receive academic support, access to inspiring guest speakers, tours of local businesses, and mentoring as they consider pursuing college or a career. Students take the program as an elective course and have the opportunity to attend statewide and national conferences where they befriend and compete with program participants from all over the nation. Graduates of the program continue to receive support for 12 months after high school graduation to help them as they transition into college or a career.

JAG New Jersey has serves over 1,000 young people annually across the state and over 5,000 since the program was established in 2011. The 2025 cohort graduation rate was 100%.

Since its inception in 1979, JAG National has served over 1.8 million young people nationwide. Currently, JAG is working with over 80,000 students in over 1,500 locations across the U.S. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

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About Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG)

Jobs for America's Graduates is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people stay in school and acquire the academic, employability, and technical skills they need to lead successful lives. With a proven track record of success, JAG operates in schools across the country, providing comprehensive support and guidance to students facing significant barriers to graduation and employment. For more information about Jobs for America's Graduates, please visit jag.org or follow us on social media.