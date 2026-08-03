Minerva Policy Reports: Call for Expert Proposals - July 2026

The Minerva Policy Reports deliver comprehensive research on the dynamic political, economic, and industrial relations between the European Union (EU) and Japan, with the goal of providing policymakers, academics, and industry leaders with in-depth analysis and strategic perspectives on the most prominent policy issues facing the EU and Japan.

The reports draw on a wealth of data, stakeholder interviews, and policy analysis to offer actionable insights. This Call for Proposals is for EUJCIC to identify, assess and select a suitable supplier to provide Minerva Policy Reports, which aim not only to chart the course of current EU-Japan policy trends, but also to present possible future trends and potential areas of cooperation.

For past Minerva reports see the following page: https://www.eu-japan.eu/minerva-policy-reports

Call for Experts proposal 2026

The EU-Japan Centre is currently calling for expert report proposals. The deadline for submission is 24 September 2026. Reports are expected to use the latest information available at the time of submission. Additionally, it is also important to check that contributions have undergone thorough proofreading prior to submission to ensure accuracy and clarity.

Shortlisted experts will take part in an individual video call with the selection board. The call will allow the experts to pitch their report proposal and the selection board to give its feedback and expectations for the project. The final decision on which experts to contract will be made after the call.

List of topics (with possible areas of analysis):

Japan’s Standardisation System: Important things to know when accessing the Japanese market, key actors in setting and implementing standards (industry, JISC, METI). International standardisation: Degree of alignment with international standards, cooperation at regional level and international level, coverage of standards in trade agreements. EU-Japan Cooperation: Experience of Japanese industry in the European Standardisation System (CEN, CENELEC, ETSI) and level of engagement; Review the effectiveness and use of existing EU-Japan mutual recognition agreements and scope for improvement. Case studies/Interviews of European companies in relation to Japanese standards. Recommendations for EU-Japan cooperation

Space Industry Ecosystem in Japan Identify existing case studies of successful EU-Japan industrial partnerships in the Space Sector and analyse possible factors underpinning their success; Analyse the current policy framework and priority pillars on EU-Japan Cooperation in Space in the context of mutually enhancing competitiveness and innovation; Analyse possible cooperation under public procurement in Japan as well as R&D cooperation in the context of Japan’s agreement in Horizon Europe and other funding tools; Analyse the impact of innovation cooperation in upstream and downstream Space industry sectors and the role of start-ups (identify case studies and best practices in the segment of access to space); Analyse the impact of current EU-Japan cooperation in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) and future potential opportunities (identify case studies in successful Galileo-QZSS cooperation, lessons learnt and possible expansion of cooperation);



Report Structure

Executive Summary: A concise text outlining the primary findings and policy recommendations.

A draft executive summary of 4 pages to be submitted alongside the interim report, with a final version of 4 pages (including relevant graphs/charts) alongside the final report Introduction: A statement of the report’s objectives and its relevance to current EU-Japan relations.

Contextual political and economic background Methodology: A description of the research methods and analytical processes utilized to compile the report. Main Body: Divided into sections and subsections, each addressing specific aspects of the topic. Recommendations: Strategic policy suggestions based on the report's findings, with potential pathways for implementation. Conclusion: A summary of the report’s insights and the projected impact on future EU-Japan collaborations. References: Please use the Chicago referencing system (footnotes that include name and date of source, plus the URL)

The comprehensive list of sources listed as bibliography.

As part of the project, the Expert will either take part for a recorded lecture OR participate in a Webinar organised by the EU-Japan Centre within six months of the report’s publication. The format will be decided by the Centre.

Your proposal must include details of the following, in order:

1. The work / deliverables:

Table of Contents - please be as detailed as possible, adding also brief chapter outlines beyond bullet points

Methodology to be used

Expected time of publication: w ithin 6 months after the signature of the contract

ithin 6 months after the signature of the contract Written in English with Chicago-style citations for bibliography

2. The Fee

Please state the expected fee in EUR €, excluding VAT. Payment will be made after delivery of the final report

Please provide your VAT number (mandatory)

3. The expert

Legal and key applicable entity (or sole trader or consortium) details including physical address(es), name of legal representative(s), contact details, VAT details (or confirmation why VAT is not applicable), registration number(s) and website address(es).

Very short background of your company/entity(ies) or sole trader profile.

Full contact details of each expert

CV(s) of the expert(s)/staff member(s) who would perform the service should the contract be awarded. Please list all resources working on the task.

Proof of expertise

List of relevant publications by the Author(s)

4. Eligibility

Relevance and comprehensiveness of the proposed report outline - at the very least it should address all the items listed in the bullet points under the "list of topics" or justify why it omits one or more of the items. Experts are free to propose additional items and to structure the report and its contents in the way they consider appropriate.

Background of the experts and the company - the offer and any supporting documents, including CVs, should make clear why the applicant is an expert in the domain sought.

The expert or at least one member of the consortium should have a high level of Japanese language and a proven recent professional connection to Japan.

Presentation of the proposal - its readability, presentation of the proposed report but also of the intended preparatory work (or methodology).

Willingness to adhere to the proposed deadlines as stated in §6. "Timeline".

Company registration number for either the lead expert or for the consortium as a whole or a legal justification for why the expert's company is not yet registered.

Any and all experts who will be involved in the report writing should be listed in the proposal.

Offer price in EUR € excluding VAT.

The entity (or sole trader or consortium) applying should be in capacity to perform the tasks (e.g. none in a situation of insolvency/bankruptcy)

5. Selection

Eligible applications will be assessed according to best value for money principles by a selection committee composed of 3 members of staff of the EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation as per the below criteria:

General quality of the proposal (document clarity, comprehensiveness of the proposed contents, planned working methods including going beyond simple desk research, bringing new insights to the issue and consulting relevant stakeholders, inclusion - where relevant - of case study examples)

Proof of expertise (CVs of all experts who would be involved in the research, including references to relevant publications and other similar work and particularly to their relevant and current connection with Japan).

Proposed framework (methodology, scope, proposed timeline and availability of resources).

Price excluding VAT.

Following the call with the shortlisted expert(s), confirmation that the final proposal covers all the elements in the eligibility and selection criteria.

6. Timeline

Opening date of Request for Quotes / Call for Proposals procedure: 22 July 2026

Deadline for sending quotes / proposals: 24 September 2026 at 23:59 in Brussels.

Selection results: Early October.

Call with the expert, the EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation and, possibly, representatives of the EU Authorities: mid-October 2026.

Contract signature: Early November 2026.

Submission of interim report and interim executive summary: Early January 2027 (feedback given by late January 2027).

Submission of the final report and executive summary: Late February 2027.

Invoicing and payment: Late March 2027.

Follow-up event OR recording (if relevant): Organised at an appropriate timing to be agreed by the EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation and the expert(s).

7. Other information

All applicants shall declare promptly any potential Conflict of Interests relevant to this procedure and agree to sign a related declaration if required to do so.

No fee will be paid for time spent on applying to this tender.

The EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation reserves itself the right to select no application if none meet the required eligibility criteria or selection criteria sufficiently.

The activity related to this contract is pending the receipt of an EU grant by the EU-Japan Centre for Industrial Cooperation for the implementation of an action lasting until 31 March 2028. Please therefore note that as this call is subject to the award and signature of an EU Grant Agreement, it may therefore need to be adjusted/cancelled if needed.





Submission of the proposal

Please click here to submit your application .

We look forward to receiving your proposals!

All applicants shall declare promptly any potential Conflict of Interests[1] and agree to sign a related declaration if required to do so.

[1] A conflict of interests arises when reasons involving economic interest, political or national affinity, family or emotional ties or any other shared interest or circumstances may affect the impartial and objective nature of a process or duty.