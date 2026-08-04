Luxury Rail Safaris Launches US Website for Rovos Rail With Dollar Pricing

The Pride of Africa, Rovos Rail's rebuilt vintage train, crossing open country in South Africa. Luxury Rail Safaris, an official US agent since 2003, has launched a US website with dollar pricing. A private suite aboard the Pride of Africa. Every Rovos Rail journey is priced per suite in US dollars on the Luxury Rail Safaris site. The candlelit dining car aboard the Pride of Africa, where dinner is served in the style of the golden age of rail travel.

One of the oldest official US agents for Rovos Rail opens a dedicated American site with US-dollar pricing across the operator's full program.

American travelers ask two questions first: what does it cost in dollars, and which journey fits the time they have. The site answers both before the first phone call.” — Dick Kennerknecht, Rovos Rail Specialist, Luxury Rail Safaris

FRUITA, CO, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Rail Safaris , an official US agent for Rovos Rail and one of the oldest in the United States, has launched luxuryrailsafaris.com, a dedicated website for American travelers covering the South African luxury rail operator's complete program, with pricing published in US dollars.Rovos Rail, founded in 1989 by Rohan Vos, operates refurbished vintage trains from its private station at Capital Park in Pretoria. Its journeys range from two to sixteen nights across Southern and East Africa, including the run to Cape Town through the Great Karoo, the crossing to Victoria Falls, the Namibia Safari, and the sixteen-night journey to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Guests travel in private suites with formal dining and open-air observation cars, in a style modeled on the golden age of rail travel.The new site presents the full program in one place: the classic and trans-continental journeys, the Rovos Golf Safari, and the Highveld Wingshooting Safari. Each journey page includes a day-by-day itinerary, departure dates, suite options, and pricing in US dollars, along with a comparison guide at https://luxuryrailsafaris.com/compare-rovos-journeys that puts the routes side by side.Published dollar figures remain uncommon in this market, where quotes are typically issued per inquiry and in South African rand. The site's price guide at https://luxuryrailsafaris.com/blog/rovos-rail-prices covers every journey and suite class for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with Pullman suites running roughly $900 to $1,500 per person per night across the fleet."American travelers ask two questions first: what does it cost in dollars, and which journey fits the time they have," said Dick Kennerknecht, Rovos Rail specialist at Luxury Rail Safaris. "We have been booking these trains since 2003, and we have traveled aboard the Pride of Africa ourselves. The site is built to answer by itself the questions we have been answering by phone for more than two decades."The company advises American travelers on gateway flights from the United States, seasonal timing, and combining a rail journey with safari lodges or city stays at either end.About Luxury Rail Safaris: Luxury Rail Safaris, an RNE, LLC company based in Fruita, Colorado, is an official US agent for Rovos Rail and one of the oldest official Rovos Rail agents in the USA, arranging journeys since 2003. Its consultants have personally traveled aboard the Pride of Africa. Journeys, dates and US-dollar pricing are published at https://luxuryrailsafaris.com

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