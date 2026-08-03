Garten Announces Candidacy for Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore and Intent to Appoint Koch as Majority Floor Leader

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 3, 2026) – State Senator Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) announced today his candidacy for President Pro Tempore of the Indiana State Senate, pledging decisive leadership and unapologetic conservatism.

“Our caucus stands at a defining moment, and the challenges ahead demand bold, focused leadership,” Garten said. “Hoosiers don’t send us to Indianapolis to play defense or simply maintain a status quo – they send us to deliver results. I am committed to driving a conservative, Indiana First agenda and I am ready to deploy my experience to ensure our campaign apparatus is intentional and ambitious to secure and expand our supermajority.”

Garten also announced his intent to appoint State Senator Eric Koch (R-Bedford) as Majority Floor Leader after careful consideration and direct input from members.

“A strong, united caucus requires a high-caliber leadership team, and there is no one more qualified to share in that responsibility than Senator Eric Koch,” Garten said. “Eric is an elite strategist, an accomplished attorney, and a deeply respected leader with judgment beyond reproach. In the floor leader seat, he will be a powerful driver of our conservative agenda for Hoosiers.”

Koch expressed strong support for Garten’s vision and leadership qualities and emphasized the importance of building a united, member-focused caucus that leverages the unique talents and perspectives of every legislator.

“Senator Garten understands that a supermajority is not self-sustaining – it has to be earned every cycle and held together every day of session,” Koch said. “Chris leads with courage and a deep knowledge of the issues our state faces. I am honored to join him in this effort. Our shared priorities are simple: listen to members, empower our team, and move a conservative agenda with discipline and purpose that delivers on the priorities Hoosiers have trusted us to advance.”

Garten and Koch have committed to meeting with caucus members in the coming weeks to understand their legislative priorities and discuss a path forward to unite the caucus.

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Media Contact regarding this announcement:

Molly Swigart, Communications Director

molly.swigart@iga.in.gov