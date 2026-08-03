Who Is Dylan Mazzei? The Four-Exit Founder Building Companies Across Six Industries and Multiple Countries

Dylan Mazzei Business Footprint Banner

A profile of the operator behind a portfolio spanning marketing, AI software, spirits, edtech, and cybersecurity, and the diagnostic-first consulting.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [ Dylan Mazzei https://dylanmazzei.com ] is a multi-venture founder and operator whose companies span marketing and AI search, AI software, spirits, e-commerce, education technology, and cybersecurity, operating internationally from bases in the United States and Dubai. Over more than eight years, Dylan has founded and sold four companies, an insurance agency, a marketing agency, a home health care business, and a clothing line, and today runs a portfolio of businesses built on lean, AI-driven operations.Raised in South Florida, Dylan did not take the conventional route into business. He built his first companies without outside backing, applying what each industry taught him to the next, an approach that produced an unusually wide operating footprint: agencies handling SEO, LLMO, Social Media, and paid media for clients across industries, a consumer spirits brand developed from sourcing through distribution, a co-founded education technology company building student hardware and classroom software, and a cybersecurity assessment platform.In 2026, Dylan launched [ Dylan Mazzei Consulting https://dylanmazzei.com/consulting] , a diagnostic-first practice through which founders receive a scored audit of their marketing, structure, operations, and security posture, alongside fractional CMO, COO, CISO, and Chief AI Officer roles delivered with the operating teams behind his companies. According to the firm, the launch formalized what Dylan had been doing informally for years: applying lessons from one industry to businesses in another. He is also the author of the poetry collection "Till the End of Life," published earlier this year."Every industry taught me something the next one needed," Dylan Mazzei said. "Insurance taught me compliance, marketing taught me attention, health care taught me operations, apparel taught me supply chains. The portfolio is not diversification for its own sake. It is the same operating system tested in six different environments."Mazzei's businesses operate across the United States and the UAE, with expansion into additional markets under consideration.Additional information is available at https://dylanmazzei.com About Dylan MazzeiDylan Mazzei is a multi-venture founder and operator with more than eight years of experience building companies across marketing and AI search, AI software, spirits, e-commerce, education technology, and cybersecurity, operating internationally from bases in the United States and Dubai. He has founded and sold four companies and is the founder of Dylan Mazzei Consulting. More at https://dylanmazzei.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.