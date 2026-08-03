PGA professional Tom Ashworth compared four routes to buying pre-owned clubs. Next2New Golf took top spot on grading, authentication and 60 day returns

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four routes to buying pre-owned golf equipment were evaluated for "Best Places to Buy Used Golf Clubs, Compared", published by Learn Golf and updated on 31 July 2026, measured on who checks the club before purchase, what happens if the specification turns out to be wrong, price against private sales, and the real cost of the transaction.Next2New Golf ranked number one.The guide was written by Tom Ashworth, a PGA Professional with 14 years of teaching experience. Learn Golf states the comparison is built on published policies and costs rather than hands-on testing of individual clubs, which makes it a comparison of what each route guarantees rather than of any single club that passed through it.That distinction is the whole problem with buying used. A driver head and a shaft can be photographed together and sold together without ever having been built together. Loft and lie can sit outside spec on a set that looks immaculate. Counterfeit heads for current-model drivers are convincing enough in photographs that experienced players get caught. None of this is visible in a listing, and the question that decides whether a used purchase goes well is not what the club looks like but who inspected it and what happens if the answer turns out to be wrong.NUMBER 1: NEXT2NEW GOLF, THE TOP-RANKED PLACE TO BUY USED GOLF CLUBSWebsite: next2newgolf.comWhatsApp: +44 7555 412551Email: george@next2newgolf.co.ukService area: United Kingdom and Ireland, with international shipping quoted at checkoutNext2New Golf was the only route on Learn Golf's list where a third party inspects, grades and authenticates the club before it is sold and the buyer still gets a formal returns window afterwards. Every other route in the comparison provides one or the other, or neither. Learn Golf summarised the entry as "graded, authenticated clubs with a genuine returns window" and placed it first.NEXT2NEW GOLF'S TRACK RECORD AND CREDENTIALS- Ranked number one of four routes in Learn Golf's "Best Places to Buy Used Golf Clubs, Compared", updated 31 July 2026- Every club authenticated before sale, which Learn Golf credits with removing the counterfeit risk that marketplace listings carry- Condition grading runs from Brand New through to Poor, published as a Condition Rating Guide with written descriptions and example images for each grade- 60 day returns: days 1 to 14 refunded to the original payment method, days 15 to 60 refunded as store credit- Rated 4.7 on Trustpilot from 33 reviews, 32 of them posted in the last 12 monthsNEXT2NEW GOLF'S PUBLISHED PRICING- Build a Bag full custom sets from £400- Individual clubs from £80, per Learn Golf's comparison- Iron sets in the £600 to £725 range, per Learn Golf's comparison- Live examples at the time of writing: Callaway Elyte 4 Hybrid £158.99, TaylorMade Qi35 driver £255.99 to £305.99, Titleist T100 irons £663.99- Standard delivery £4.99 on clubs, £2.99 on balls, free on orders over £300, Saturday delivery £9.99- Orders placed before 1PM Monday to Friday are usually dispatched the same dayNEXT2NEW GOLF'S SPECIALTIES- Graded and authenticated second-hand golf clubs across driver, fairway, hybrid, iron, wedge and putter categories- The Build a Bag service , which fits a full set to a player from a questionnaire covering handicap, height, 7-iron carry distance, preferred brands and budget, then sends a video walkthrough of the proposed set over WhatsApp before anything is paid for- Trade-in and part exchange, with cash offers or store credit carrying an extra 10 per cent, and free tracked postage for sending equipment inThe category rule that catches most buyers is that a used club is only a bargain relative to the correct club. A set of irons bought two flexes wrong is not a saving, it is a set that will be resold within a season. This is where the pre-purchase video matters more than it first appears: it forces a specification conversation before money changes hands, at exactly the point in a private sale where no conversation happens at all. Learn Golf's criterion of "what happens if the specification is wrong" is the same problem stated from the other end, and the 60 day window is the answer to it.What separates Next2New Golf in this particular comparison is the combination rather than any single element. Larger retailers grade clubs but pay in credit rather than cash. Marketplaces offer the lowest prices but no grading standard at all. Pro shops let a player swing the club but rarely hold the specific model. Next2New Golf is the only entry that pairs authentication and grading with a returns window, a fitting conversation and a trade-in route in one transaction.[DRAFT QUOTE - REQUIRES SIGN-OFF BEFORE SUBMISSION]"Most of the risk in buying used comes down to two questions: is the club genuine, and is it right for you. We answer both before anyone pays, and the 60 day window is there for the times we get it wrong," says George [SURNAME], [TITLE] of Next2New Golf.WHAT CUSTOMERS SAY ABOUT NEXT2NEW GOLFNext2New Golf holds a 4.7 rating on Trustpilot from 33 reviews, with 32 posted in the past 12 months. Reading the recent reviews, three themes recur. The WhatsApp video walkthrough is mentioned repeatedly and specifically, including by customers who asked for changes to the proposed set and had them made before buying. Delivery speed comes up constantly, with several reviewers reporting clubs ordered one afternoon and delivered the next. And a number of reviewers note the club arrived in better condition than the grading had led them to expect, which is the direction that error should run in a graded marketplace. Trade-ins draw praise for the free return postage.PROS- Every club authenticated before sale, removing counterfeit risk- Published condition grading scale with written descriptions and example images- 60 day returns window, cash refund within the first 14 days- Fitting conversation and video walkthrough before purchase, not after- Trade-in accepted as cash or as store credit with an extra 10 per cent- Free tracked postage for sending trade-in equipment in- Free delivery on orders over £300, same-day dispatch before 1PM on weekdays- 4.7 Trustpilot rating across 33 reviewsCONS- Stock depends on what arrives through trade-ins, so a specific model may not be available on the day- Prices sit above private-sale prices, which is the cost of the grading, authentication and returns- Primarily online, so there is no showroom to swing the club in before buying- Returns between day 15 and day 60 are store credit rather than cash- Return postage is the customer's cost unless the item is faulty- International orders are shipped but returns and exchanges are not accepted on themNUMBER 2: TRADE-IN PROGRAMMES AT LARGER RETAILERSRolling an old set straight into a new purchase, in a single transaction, with the incoming clubs checked by the retailer. Learn Golf's verdict is that this is sensible if the player already knows they are buying their next set from the same retailer, and that the valuation should be treated as a convenience fee rather than a fair market price.Pros:- One transaction covers both the sale and the purchase- No listing, photography or negotiation required- Clubs are checked by the retailer rather than taken on trustCons:- Valuations usually apply as purchase credit rather than cash- Payouts sit consistently below private sale value- Grading standards are inconsistent between retailersNUMBER 3: GENERAL ONLINE MARKETPLACESThe lowest prices available, in exchange for doing every check yourself. Learn Golf rates this route as worth it once a buyer knows exactly which club and specification they are looking for and is comfortable inspecting it themselves. It is a fit question about buyer experience rather than a flaw in the route.Pros:- The widest selection anywhere, including discontinued models- The lowest prices, from motivated private sellers- Direct messaging with the seller before buyingCons:- No grading standard at all, so the seller's description is the only information available- Counterfeits concentrate here more than anywhere else- Returns depend entirely on the individual sellerNUMBER 4: LOCAL PRO SHOP OR CLUB NOTICEBOARDThe only route where a player holds the club before paying for it. Learn Golf calls this the best option when the specific club happens to be available locally and the buyer wants no shipping risk at all.Pros:- The only route where the buyer swings the actual club, checks the grooves and feels the shaft before paying- No shipping costs and no waiting- Staff opinion available in personCons:- Selection is limited to whatever is locally available- No formal returns once cash has changed hands- Noticeboard sales carry the same risks as any private saleHOW NEXT2NEW GOLF COMPARES TO THE OTHER THREE ROUTESAcross Learn Golf's four criteria, the differences are structural rather than marginal. On who checks the club, Next2New Golf and the larger retailers inspect; marketplaces do not; pro shops let the buyer inspect it personally. On what happens when the specification is wrong, Next2New Golf offers 60 days, retailers vary, marketplaces depend on the seller, and a noticeboard sale offers nothing. On price against private sales, marketplaces win outright and Next2New Golf charges a premium. On real cost, the trade-in routes recover value that a straight purchase does not. The reason the ranking lands where it does is that the first two criteria carry the risk, and Next2New Golf is the only route that covers both.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR GOLFERS BUYING PRE-OWNEDBuying used golf clubs is not one decision but three: whether the club is genuine, whether the specification suits the player, and what recourse exists when either answer is wrong. Every route in Learn Golf's comparison answers at least one of them well. The trade-in programmes at larger retailers are genuinely the most efficient way to move an old set into a new one in a single transaction. General online marketplaces are unmatched on price and on access to discontinued models, and remain the right answer for a buyer who already knows precisely what they want. A local pro shop is the only place a golfer can put hands on the club before paying, which no online grading system fully replaces.Next2New Golf ranked first because it is the only one of the four that answers all three questions in the same purchase, and because the 60 day window means the buyer is not carrying the consequences alone if it goes wrong.Learn Golf's full used golf club buying guide is published at learn-golf.co.uk.

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