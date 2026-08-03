Standardized Recipe Trainings equip school nutrition professionals with new tools

As school nutrition professionals across Iowa prepare to relight their stoves and fill learners' stomachs for the upcoming school year, many will do so with new expertise and practical tools to create standardized recipes that consistently meet USDA nutrition standards while serving high-quality meals students enjoy.

Throughout the summer, the Iowa Department of Education hosted three Recipe Standardization Training for School Meals workshops designed to meet those goals. Using a combination of instruction, demonstrations and hands-on activities, participants learned how standardized recipes improve consistency, food safety, purchasing, nutrient analysis and meal pattern compliance in school nutrition programs.

You can view more images from the training at our photo gallery.

Standardized recipes are much more than a list of ingredients. They are tested, documented procedures that ensure every meal is prepared the same way, every time, regardless of who prepares it. Consistent standardized recipes help school nutrition professionals maintain quality, accurately predict yields, improve time management, control costs and ensure meals meet federal nutrition requirements. Participants also learned that recipe standardization is an ongoing process that should be revisited whenever ingredients, equipment or preparation methods change.

"Schools can improve their customer service experience by investing in standardized recipes—the secret to serving exceptional, scratch-made meals,” said Iowa Department of Education Team Nutrition Coordinator Jenn Schultz. “By treating recipes as precise blueprints, schools can guarantee the perfect flavor, presentation and quality in every single serving. Ultimately, dedication to standardized recipes can turn daily lunch into a culinary highlight to inspire students to make healthy eating choices with vibrant, delicious meals they can look forward to."

Attendees learned phases of recipe standardization: verification, product evaluation and quantity adjustment. During the recipe verification phase, participants practiced documenting recipes using a standardized template that includes recipe descriptions, ingredient specifications, preparation instructions, cooking temperatures, serving sizes, equipment needs, food safety procedures and meal pattern crediting.

“Since I became the director, I've started trying to get more scratch cooking into the kitchens,” said Sumner-Fredericksburg Community School District Food Service Director Lynn Richards. “It's healthier and more nutritious for the kids. Being able to standardize recipes is a great thing because students in all four buildings will get the same quality meal.”

Successful recipe standardization emphasizes documenting both weight and volume measurements to improve accuracy and consistency in production.

These skills were put into action during a live cooking session in the kitchen led by Chef Robert Lewis. A nationally recognized chef, author and speaker, Lewis is passionate about creating healthy, great-tasting dishes. He was also a former instructor at Scott Community College.

Lewis led participants in making a standardized chicken noodle soup recipe that highlighted the benefits of recipe standardization, down to the size of the dice used to prepare the raw ingredients.

“We want to teach them how to create a recipe that's consistent and can be made right every single time, and can be made in a way that anyone on their team can easily make,” Lewis said. “I try to help them understand that the kids are their customer and they’re really servicing them and making sure that the food they're getting is made with love and care, that it's delicious and tastes great.”

A major focus of the training was using the USDA Food Buying Guide's Recipe Analysis Workbook and how to conduct a nutrient analysis to ensure compliance with the USDA requirements. Participants learned how to determine the meal pattern contributions for grains, meats, vegetables and fruits for the standardized recipe. The standardization process also involves conducting a nutrient analysis to ensure the recipe is in compliance with USDA requirements for calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

“The biggest thing about this training was learning how to create and credit the recipe,” Richards said. “Being able to create the recipe and make sure that I'm meeting the meal pattern that is required from the USDA.”

The workshop also provided hands-on opportunities to calculate food yield percentages and compare actual preparation yields with USDA Food Buying Guide values. Participants practiced weighing ingredients before and after preparation, calculating edible portions and determining purchasing amounts needed to reduce waste and improve inventory management. These exercises reinforced the importance of accurate yield information for better budgeting and more efficient food purchasing.

“It’s a great opportunity to understand perspectives of smaller schools and bigger schools, the differences in what we do, and how we're meeting the USDA requirements that are standard across all our districts in very different ways,” said Waukee Community School District Dietitian and Farm-to-School Coordinator Kaitlyn Scheuermann.

Beyond recipe calculations, the training stressed the importance of student feedback in creating successful school meals. Participants learned strategies for conducting both informal and formal taste tests, including gathering feedback from students using ballots or simple rating systems.

“I encourage them to do taste tests with the kids,” Lewis said. “Get focus groups together and say, ‘Hey, taste that and what do you think?’ Make it fun and get them involved in the whole process.”

School nutrition professionals should establish recipe acceptability goals before moving recipes through the standardization process, recognizing that student preferences are an essential part of developing meals that are both nutritious and appealing.

Participants also practiced adjusting recipes from small batches to quantities needed for 50 or 100 servings while maintaining ingredient proportions, nutritional integrity and recipe consistency. They also completed marketing guides to determine the correct amount of food to purchase for large-scale meal preparation, helping schools minimize waste while ensuring enough product is available to serve students.

Utilizing these standardized recipe procedures can help play a critical role in successful school meal programs. By combining accurate documentation, food safety practices, nutrient analysis, recipe testing and student feedback, Iowa school nutrition professionals are better prepared to serve meals that are nutritious, cost-effective, compliant with USDA regulations and consistently high in quality to fuel students’ learning across the state.