Legislative Salary Increase (LI) and State-funded Bonuses

The General Assembly has appropriated a legislative salary increase (LI) for eligible employees effective 7/01/2026.

That LI will be included in the 08/14/2026 biweekly payroll and the 08/31/2026 monthly payroll, and details are outlined in the 2026 Appropriations Act, SL 2026-41 (S257).

State-funded bonuses for most eligible state employees will be paid by 10/15/2026, per SECTION 41.2.(a).

Please review your address and make any updates in FIORI or with your HR office.