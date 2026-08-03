Legislative Salary Increase (LI) and State-funded Bonuses
The General Assembly has appropriated a legislative salary increase (LI) for eligible employees effective 7/01/2026.
That LI will be included in the 08/14/2026 biweekly payroll and the 08/31/2026 monthly payroll, and details are outlined in the 2026 Appropriations Act, SL 2026-41 (S257).
State-funded bonuses for most eligible state employees will be paid by 10/15/2026, per SECTION 41.2.(a).
Please review your address and make any updates in FIORI or with your HR office.
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