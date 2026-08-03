Iberdrola plans to repower Whitelee to double its wind power capacity through a €1.8 billion investment

Iberdrola, through its UK subsidiary ScottishPower, has announced plans to replace existing wind turbines and upgrade Whitelee in Scotland in the coming years.

SPAIN, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The repowering would raise installed capacity from 539 MW to 1,000 MW, backed by an estimated €1.8 billion investment, and generate enough clean electricity to supply more than 1.5 million people.

• The project aligns with ScottishPower’s efforts to strengthen the UK’s energy security and energy autonomy, and is expected to generate €380 million in gross value added for the Scottish economy over the next decade, supporting hundreds of jobs.



Iberdrola, through its UK subsidiary ScottishPower, has announced plans to repower Whitelee, the UK’s largest onshore wind farm, aiming to increase installed capacity from the current 539 megawatts (MW) to 1,000 MW in the coming years.

The initiative would replace the wind turbines currently in operation with more modern and higher-capacity units. Repowering is a well-established route for mature renewable assets to increase output and make better use of an existing site. The project is expected to involve an estimated €1.8 billion investment and would leverage existing infrastructure to extend the wind farm’s operational life while maximising its contribution to electrification and decarbonisation.

Once completed, Whitelee is expected to produce enough clean electricity to supply more than 1.5 million people. The plan is framed as part of ScottishPower’s track record of supporting the UK’s energy security and energy autonomy, at a time when renewable generation and electricity networks are increasingly central to reliable supply and reduced exposure to imported fossil fuels.

Beyond the rise in installed capacity, the repowering is expected to support economic activity and jobs. According to the figures communicated, the project would generate €380 million in gross value added for the Scottish economy over the next decade and support hundreds of roles across engineering, logistics, operations and maintenance, as well as the associated supply chain.

Whitelee is already the largest onshore wind farm in the UK and one of the three largest in Europe. Since it began operations in 2008, the site has supplied clean electricity to millions of homes and has become a strategic asset within the UK power system due to its scale and sustained renewable output.

Repowering also enables operators to apply more than a decade of operational learning. In comparable projects, turbine replacement can bring improved efficiency, higher availability and enhanced digital performance monitoring, helping increase annual generation and reduce operational incidents, subject to the relevant planning and permitting processes.

Investment and electrification

The announcement forms part of Iberdrola’s broader commitment to the UK as one of the group’s key investment markets. Through ScottishPower, the company plans to invest £28 billion through to 2028 to accelerate electrification, primarily by expanding electricity networks and developing renewable generation, supporting energy independence, industrial competitiveness and job creation.

Within that broader programme, repowering established wind assets is positioned as complementary to new-build capacity. By increasing output at an existing site, the company aims to accelerate renewable integration, optimise existing infrastructure and strengthen the pace of decarbonisation, while supporting security of supply.

With the planned expansion, Whitelee would reinforce its role as a strategic energy infrastructure asset in Scotland and a flagship reference for onshore wind in Europe. The combination of higher capacity, industrial investment and local economic value is intended to demonstrate how modernising renewable installations can deliver measurable outcomes for clean power, jobs and regional growth.

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