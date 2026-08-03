TGW Logistics named to 100 Great Supply Chain Partners 2026 list

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGW Logistics, a global leader in designing, implementing, and maintaining warehouse automation solutions, has been awarded a spot on SupplyChainBrain’s annual 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list for 2026. The foundation-owned company is honored by the recognition and continues to be a strong partner and enabler of success for its customers.

Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain: “For twenty-four consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners—a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.”

A CUSTOMER-FOCUSED APPROACH

“We are very proud to once again be featured on the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list. It is a testament to our team’s customer-oriented focus. When we work with a company, we intend to be an enabler of their success for the long term, from the time we design a solution all the way through to the years spent maximizing the lifetime value of their investment after go-live,” says Christian Lahnsteiner, CEO of TGW North America. “Our customers place their trust in our expertise, and we are proud to work for companies such as AutomationDirect, Fastenal, Jasco, and URBN.”

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