Retired Psychologist Launches AI Conversation Space for Grandparents

Hank Svec, Ph.D., retired psychologist (right), with his wife Mary Svec at their South Shore Nova Scotia home.

Grandparent.AskHank.ai is a non-clinicalAI conversation space where grandparents can explore questions about family, relationships and changing roles.

I'm a grandparent myself. Over time, I realized grandparents often carry a different set of questions. I wanted to create a quiet place where those questions could be explored.” — Hank Svec, Ph.D.

THE LODGE, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASERetired Psychologist Launches Grandparent.AskHank.ai , a Voluntary AI Conversation Space for GrandparentsTHE LODGE, Nova Scotia — August 5, 2026 — Retired psychologist Hank Svec has launched Grandparent.AskHank.ai, a voluntary AI conversation space created specifically for grandparents navigating family relationships, changing roles, distance, and the everyday questions that often accompany grandparenting."I'm a grandparent myself," said Svec. "Over time, I realized grandparents often carry a different set of questions. They may wonder when to step in, when to remain quiet, how to support adult children without interfering, or how to stay connected with grandchildren as families change. I wanted to create a quiet place where those questions could be explored."Grandparent.AskHank.ai allows grandparents to have conversations with an AI that reflects Svec's conversational approach, developed over more than 30 years as a clinical psychologist. Responses are based on Hank's knowledge and way of thinking rather than general web searches.The platform is intentionally simple. There are no registrations, memberships, or programs to join. Grandparents visit only if they choose.Svec emphasizes that Grandparent.AskHank.ai is not therapy, counselling, or crisis intervention."It provides no diagnosis, no treatment, and no advice," he said. "It's simply a voluntary place grandparents may choose to visit when they have questions they want to think through."The launch reflects Svec's observation that while parenting resources are widely available, grandparents often navigate complex family situations with few resources designed specifically for their role. Questions may involve boundaries with adult children, changing family dynamics, long-distance relationships, blended families, becoming a caregiver for grandchildren, or simply adjusting to the evolving role of being a grandparent.Grandparent.AskHank.ai is the newest expression in the Ask Hank family, joining other versions created for veterans, caregivers, parents of teenagers, and investors. Together, the Ask Hank platforms have now been opened more than 580,000 times, reflecting growing awareness of voluntary, non-clinical AI conversation spaces."My hope is simply that grandparents know there's another place available if they ever want it," said Svec.Visit https://Grandparent.AskHank.ai About Hank SvecHank Svec, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist with more than 30 years of experience working with individuals, families, and organizations. He is the creator of the Ask Hank family of voluntary, non-clinical AI conversation spaces, each designed around a specific community or life circumstance.Media ContactHank Svec, Ph.D.Retired Psychologisthank@wethebee.com

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