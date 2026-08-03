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The Business Research Company's Cyberknife Market Research Reveals Path To $1.55 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $1.56 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The CyberKnife market is swiftly gaining traction as advancements in medical technology and cancer treatment continue to evolve. This market’s growth is closely tied to increasing cancer incidence and the rising preference for less invasive treatment methods. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and promising trends shaping the future of CyberKnife technology.

CyberKnife Market Size and Expected Expansion

The CyberKnife market has experienced considerable growth recently, with its value projected to increase from $0.72 billion in 2025 to $0.84 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by the rise in cancer cases, expansion of radiation oncology facilities, greater adoption of stereotactic radiosurgery, advancements in treatment planning software, and improvements in robotic medical technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate its growth, reaching $1.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.6%. This forecasted expansion is fueled by rising investments in precision oncology, growing demand for outpatient cancer treatments, development of sophisticated cancer care centers, increased integration of artificial intelligence in radiation therapy planning, and a heightened focus on patient-specific optimization of therapies. Key trends anticipated through the forecast period include wider use of robotic radiosurgery systems, increased adoption of image-guided radiation therapy, more demand for non-invasive tumor treatments, growth of precision radiation platforms, and enhanced attention to treatment accuracy and patient safety.

Understanding the CyberKnife System and Its Treatment Benefits

The CyberKnife System delivers a non-invasive solution for treating both malignant and benign tumors, as well as certain other conditions where radiation therapy is appropriate. This technology enables the use of smaller treatment margins around tumors, which effectively reduces exposure of healthy tissues to high doses of radiation, thereby minimizing side effects and improving patient outcomes.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cyberknife-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Rising Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures Propels Market Growth

One of the primary factors supporting CyberKnife market expansion is the growing preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive medical procedures. These types of interventions cause minimal disruption to normal bodily structures, leading to faster recovery and reduced complications. The CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system exemplifies these benefits by providing precise tumor targeting, adaptability to tumors that move with patient breathing, fewer treatment sessions, and improved patient comfort.

For instance, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 7% increase in minimally invasive procedures during 2023, outpacing traditional surgical procedures by 2%. Specific surgeries such as those for carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, and trigger finger saw a 2% rise in volume from the previous year, totaling 207,887 procedures. Such statistics highlight the growing patient and physician preference for less invasive treatments, which in turn fuels CyberKnife market demand.

Leading Regional Players in the CyberKnife Market

North America held the largest share of the CyberKnife market in 2025 and continues to be a dominant force in this industry. The market study covers a broad geographic scope including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with North America expected to maintain significant influence while other regions demonstrate rising growth potential.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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